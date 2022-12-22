UNION — The baskets were hard to come by for Grant Union as Union held the Prospectors to only 15 points in a 59-15 win for the Bobcats.
The victory puts Union back in the win column after dropping its previous two games.
The Bobcats (6-4 overall) will enjoy some time off now before returning to competition on Dec. 29 at the Baker Holiday Classic. Union will open the tournament at the Baker Middle School against Wallowa (2-3 overall) with the game slated to start at noon.
BOYS BASKETBALL
UNION 51, GRANT UNION 27
UNION — Returning back to the court after the team’s first loss of the season, a two-point defeat at the hands of Stanfield the night before, Union downed Grant Union, 51-27, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Union.
“The boys did a good job getting back on track after a tough loss,” said Union head coach Odin Miller. “While out first half was a bit sluggish, we came out strong in the second half and ran away with the game.”
After a 24-point first half, the Bobcats scored 17 points in the third quarter with the bench taking the floor in the final eight minutes.
“This game was another strong defensive effort and a nice way to enter the holiday break,” Miller said.
Tee Ledbetter led all scorers in the game with 18 points for the Bobcats. Bo Ledbetter added 14 points and Chase Koshinsky ended his day with 11 points.
Union (8-1 overall) takes a few days off before returning to action on Dec. 29 to participate in the Baker Holiday Crossover. The Bobcats will begin the tournament at 1:30 p.m. in the Baker Middle School with a game against Wallowa (0-5 overall).
