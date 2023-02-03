WALLOWA — There are times in high school basketball the schedule works in a team’s favor. Facing a tough weekend schedule, Cove boys basketball head coach Doug Wiggins was able to sit his starters for the majority of the game on Thursday, Feb. 2, and see his bench take a 55-26 win over Wallowa.
“This was a pure team effort as the bench played most of the game giving our starters a rest going into a big weekend versus Joseph on Friday and Crane on Saturday,” he said. “It was nice to see our bench come in and play the level they did for most of the game.”
Sophomore Micah Jayne led the Leopards with 14 points while Kade McLean added five points.
“Micah reeked havoc on their hall handlers all night and Kade dominated the boards,” Wiggins said.
Cove (15-5 overall, 7-1 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to continue on the road on Feb. 3 with a game in Joseph (13-5 overall, 4-3 1A Old Oregon League).
The loss extends Wallowa’s loss streak to 10 games with the Cougars (2-16 overall, 0-8 1A Old Oregon League) scheduled to be back on home court on Feb. 3 looking for their first league victory versus Pine Eagle (8-11 overall, 2-5 1A Old Oregon League).
NIXYAAWII 94, ELGIN 31
NIXYAAWII — Facing the top team in the 1A Old Oregon League, the Elgin boys basketball team fell to Nixyaawii 94-31 on Thursday, Feb. 2, on the Golden Eagles’ home floor. The victory keeps the Golden Eagles undefeated in league play.
Saint Schimmel added 13 points for the Golden Eagles, while Barkley had 13 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals. Abrahamson added 15 assists and six steals, and Clements had six rebounds.
Parker Caldwell led Elgin (2-17 overall, 2-6 1A Old Oregon League) with 14 points.
Elgin was scheduled to return home on Feb. 3 to host Pilot Rock (5-14 overall, 2-5 1A Old Oregon League).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
WALLOWA 49, COVE 35
WALLOWA — The Wallowa girls basketball team notched its fifth 1A Old Oregon League victory with a 49-35 win over Cove on Thursday, Feb. 2.
The game marked the second time this season Wallowa has downed the Leopards. The Cougars beat Cove, 40-35, on Jan. 20.
Wallowa (8-9 overall, 5-3 1A 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to remain at home with a game against Pine Eagle (2-17 overall, 1-6 1A Old Oregon League) on Feb. 3.
Cove (4-16 overall, 1-7 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to stay on the road on Feb. 3 with a trip to Joseph (6-12 overall, 3-4 1A Old Oregon League) to take the court against the Eagles.
The Leopards are looking to break a three-game loss streak and avenge a 41-30 loss to Joseph on Jan. 14.
NIXYAAWII 85, ELGIN 19
MISSION – The Elgin girls basketball team suffered its worst loss of the season, falling 85-19 to Nixyaawii Golden Eagles, 19-85, on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Mission.
The Golden Eagles, ranked fourth in the most recent OSAA poll, jumped out to a 26-6 lead in the first quarter and was never challenged. Coach Aaron Noisey sat his starters in the fourth quarter.
Mersayus Hart poured in 24 points to pace the Golden Eagles (17-3 overall, 7-1 1A Old Oregon League). Hart added five steals and four rebounds, while Kyella Picard added 18 points, Sistine Moses 12 points, Sophie Bronson eight points, eight assists and four rebounds, and Ella Stewart eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Lydia Haskell led Elgin with nine points.
Elgin (7-12 overall, 3-5 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to be back on the home court on Friday, Feb. 3 with a league matchup against Pilot Rock/Ukiah (7-13 overall, 1-6 1A Old Oregon League).
