WALLOWA — There are times in high school basketball the schedule works in a team’s favor. Facing a tough weekend schedule, Cove boys basketball head coach Doug Wiggins was able to sit his starters for the majority of the game on Thursday, Feb. 2, and see his bench take a 55-26 win over Wallowa.

“This was a pure team effort as the bench played most of the game giving our starters a rest going into a big weekend versus Joseph on Friday and Crane on Saturday,” he said. “It was nice to see our bench come in and play the level they did for most of the game.”

