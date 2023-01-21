COVE — Here is some advice for the upcoming opponents of the Cove boys basketball team-the Leopards have not dropped a game on their home court since Jan. 11, 2022. That one-plus year streak was extended on Friday, Jan. 20, in a 51-23 rout of Wallowa in 1A Old Oregon League action.
“The boys played well in the win and stuck to fundamentals,” said Cove coach Doug Wiggins. “The team’s defense was stellar for the game with the majority of the points coming in transition.”
The Leopards saw every player on the roster add to the point total led by Wyatt Burgess and his 14 points, while Nathanael O’Reilly added 10 points. From the free-throw line, Cove shot 75%.
Cove (11-5 overall, 3-1 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to depart its own gym on Jan. 21 with a trip to meet Pine Eagle (8-8 overall, 2-2 1A Old Oregon League).
Wallowa (2-12 overall, 0-4 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to return home on Jan. 21 to host Powder Valley (8-8 overall, 2-2 1A Old Oregon League).
UNION 68, ECHO 54
UNION — After a tough loss the previous week to Nixyaawii, the Union boys basketball team returned home and took a 68-54 victory over Echo on Friday, Jan. 20, in 1A Old Oregon League action.
“Our guys came out focused and energized after a great week of practice,” said Union head coach Odin Miller. “This was a great win for us. Our execution was outstanding and we fought hard on the boards.”
The Bobcats appeared to be running away with the matchup, leading 40-24 at the half and going up by as many as 20 points numerous times in the second half.
Echo attempted to make a small run late in the game but Union knocked down free throws late in the game to secure the victory.
“Echo is one of the toughest, most talented reams in the league and they have a handful of weapons to come at you with,” Miller said. “They will be tough in the district tournament for sure.”
The Ledbetters led the Bobcats with Tee scoring 24 points and Bo adding 12 points. Both Evan Cloutier and KJ Klebaum ended with nine points each for Union.
Union (15-2 overall, 3-1 1A Old Oregon League) currently stands at fifth in the OSAA 1A rankings. The Bobcats were scheduled to continue in league play on Jan. 21 with a road game in Griswold (1-14 overall, 0-4 1A Old Oregon League).
POWER VALLEY 70, JOSEPH 67 OT
NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley boys basketball squad outscored Joseph 13-10 in overtime to take a 1A Old Oregon League victory, 70-67, on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Badger gym.
Both teams started slowly with Powder Valley holding a slim 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Badgers held a 25-18 margin at halftime.
Joseph and Powder Valley both found their offense in the second half with the Eagles exploding for 39 points in the second half while the Badgers adding 22 to their total in regulation.
Seven Badgers added to the Powder Valley scoring led by Cole Martin’s 25 points. Braxton Golar put in 15 points and Hunter Bingham ended with 10 points.
Powder Valley (8-8 overall, 2-2 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to be on a bus on Jan.21 for a trip to Wallowa (2-12 overall, 0-4 1A Old Oregon League).
In the loss, Joseph saw James Burney put in 24 points and Blade Suto add 19 points.
The Eagles (11-5 overall, 2-3 1A Old Oregon League) attempt to break a three-game league skid on Jan. 27 with a home stand versus Wallowa (2-12 overall, 0-4 1A Old Oregon League). Joseph and the Cougars take to the court starting at 7:30 p.m.
IMBLER 49, PINE EAGLE 23
HALFWAY — The Imbler boys basketball team picked up a second road win in the middle of a four-game travel schedule with a 49-23 victory over Pine Eagle on Friday, Jan. 20. The game was a 1A Old Oregon League matchup.
“This was a really good team defensive effort for us,” said Imbler head coach Tony Haddock. “Dallin (Rasmussen) and Trevor (Treat) really worked hard to limit Cole Morgan. Jake (Bingaman) was solid for us all night.”
Imbler started the game strong, outscoring Pine Eagle 21-5 in the first quarter. At the half, the Panthers led the Spartans 29-9.
The Panthers added 20 points in the second half with eight players adding to the scoring led by Bingaman’s 16 points. Justin Frost added 11 points and Henry Treat ended his night with seven points.
The Imbler defense limited Pine Eagle’s Morgan to just seven points for the game.
Imbler (10-6 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League) continues the road battle on Jan. 27 with a trip to Cove (11-5 overall, 3-1 1A Old Oregon League). Imbler currently sits second in the league standings while Cove holds down fourth.
HEPPNER 66, ENTERPRISE 22
ENTERPRISE — Trevor Nichols had 18 points and four steals to help the Mustangs to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Outlaws.
Heppner raced out to a 24-8 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there.
David Cribbs added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (12-4 overall, 202 BMC), while Landon Mitchell had 10 points and four assists, and Tucker Ashbeck nine rebounds.
Kason Mitchell led the Outlaws (3-14, 1-3) with 14 points and five blocked shots.
NIXYAAWII 98, ELGIN 24
ELGIN — The Golden Eagles sit atop the Old Oregon League standings at 5-0 after beating the Huskies on the road.
The Golden Eagles (16-2) had a hot hand in the first quarter, outscoring the Huskies 33-3 behind nine points from Dylan Abrahamson, who finished with 15 points and six assists on the night.
All 11 players scored for Nixyaawii, led by John John Withers with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals. Baron Moses added 14 points, while Aaron Barkley added 12 points, six rebounds and seven steals.
Parker Caldwell led Elgin (1-14, 1-3) with eight points.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
IMBLER 40, PINE EAGLE 20
HALFWAY — After an upset loss to Joseph on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Imbler girls basketball team was back to winning, doubling Pine Eagle’s score in a 40-20 win on Friday, Jan. 20, in Pine Eagle.
“I am proud of the girls stepping up and overcoming the tough loss on Friday,” said Imbler head coach Darci Sweet. “We shot the ball much better and played more our game.”
The Panthers had this game well in hand early, leading 28-9 at the half. The defensive effort continued for Imbler in the third as Pine Eagle only scored a single basket before adding nine points in the final eight minutes.
Imbler saw 14 points from Paiten Braseth, including a pair of 3-pointers. Rachel Stirewalt added nine points.
Imbler (13-3 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League) continues on the road on Jan. 27 with a trip to meet Cove (3-13 overall, 0-4 1A Old Oregon League).
ENTERPRISE 29, HEPPNER 26
ENTERPRISE — The points were hard to come by and neither team burned up the scoreboard but as the clock hit zero, the Enterprise girls basketball team came away with a 29-26 home victory over Heppner on Friday, Jan. 20.
The win continues a perfect 2A Blue Mountain Conference record for the Outlaws as the team now stands at a perfect 4-0 to go along with 10-6 overall record.
Enterprise was scheduled to continue in the home gym on Jan. 21 with Stanfield (15-1 overall, 4-0 2A Blue Mountain Conference) coming to town in a battle of conference unbeatens.
WALLOWA 40, COVE 35
COVE — The Wallowa girls basketball squad grabbed its third 1A Old Oregon League win with a victory on the road in Cove, 40-35, on Friday, Jan. 20.
Wallowa (6-7 overall, 3-1 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to return home on Jan. 21 to welcome Powder Valley (10-6 overall, 3-1 1A Old Oregon League) in a 4 p.m. game.
The Wallowa win marks a fifth-straight loss for Cove (3-13 overall, 0-4 1A Old Oregon League). The Leopards attempt to find their way back to a win with a scheduled game on Jan. 21 on the road against Pine Eagle (1-15 overall, 0-4 1A Old Oregon League).
NIXYAAWII 72, ELGIN 27
ELGIN — Kyella Picard scored a game-high 24 points as the Golden Eagles cruised to an Old Oregon League road win over the Huskies.
Picard scored 12 of her points in the second quarter as Nixyaawii (14-3 overall, 4-1 OOL) held a 38-12 lead at the half.
Mersayus Hart added 18 points for the Golden Eagles, while Sistine Moses had 16, including four 3-pointers.
Sofie Adams led the Huskies (6-9, 2-2) with 10 points, while Lydia Hasbell added nine.
ECHO 39, UNION 33
UNION — The Cougars rallied from a 22-13 halftime deficit to beat the Bobcats on the road in Old Oregon League action.
Echo went on a 14-5 run in the third quarter to forge a 27-27 tie with one quarter to play.
The Cougars improved to 4-0 in OOL play, and are 9-5 overall.
POWDER VALLEY 51, JOSEPH 29
NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley girls basketball team halted a three-game win streak by Joseph, downing the Eagles 51-29 on Friday, Jan. 20, in 1A Old Oregon League action.
Powder Valley (10-6 overall, 3-1 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to continue in league play on Jan. 21 with a trip to Wallowa (6-7 overall, 3-1 1A Old Oregon League).
Joseph (6-10 overall, 3-2 1A Old Oregon League) is back on the practice court until Jan. 27 as the Eagles will host Wallowa for a 6 p.m. game.
