COVE — Here is some advice for the upcoming opponents of the Cove boys basketball team-the Leopards have not dropped a game on their home court since Jan. 11, 2022. That one-plus year streak was extended on Friday, Jan. 20, in a 51-23 rout of Wallowa in 1A Old Oregon League action.

“The boys played well in the win and stuck to fundamentals,” said Cove coach Doug Wiggins. “The team’s defense was stellar for the game with the majority of the points coming in transition.”

