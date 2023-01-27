NORTH POWDER — Shooting 65% from the free-throw line compared to 44% for Powder Valley, the Cove boys basketball team scored a 58-56 overtime victory over the Badgers on Thursday, Jan. 26, in 1A Old Oregon League action in North Powder.
“We trailed most of the game and had to fight back just to get into overtime,” said Cove head coach Doug Wiggins.
Both teams had a slow start with the Leopards leading 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Badgers used a good second quarter to take the halftime lead at 26-22.
The two teams traded baskets back and forth throughout the second half and as the clock hit zero in regulation, the score stood tied at 51-all.
Powder Valley appeared to have the game in hand, but a Cove shot with 3.4 second left in overtime handed the game to the Leopards.
Patrick Frisch led Cove with 19 points with five in the extra period. Wyatt Burgess added 14 points and Nathanael O’Reilly ended with 11 points.
Equaling Frisch, Powder Valley saw 19 points come from Cole Martin. Eight different players put in points for the Badgers.
Cove (13-5 overall, 5-1 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to return home on Jan. 27 to face Imbler (10-6 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League).
The loss drops Powder Valley to 9-9 overall and a 1A Old Oregon League record of 3-3. The Badgers were scheduled to remain at home on Jan. 27 to host Pine Eagle (8-9 overall, 2-3 1A Old Oregon League).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
POWDER VALLEY 47, COVE 23
NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley girls basketball team has now won its last four games and six of its last seven after a 47-23 win over Cove on Thursday, Jan. 26, in 1A Old Oregon League action.
The Badgers’ lone loss for 2023 came to Imbler on Jan. 12 but a new year has come with a string of wins.
Powder Valley (12-6 overall, 5-1 1A Old Oregon League) currently hold the second slot in the league standings behind Echo. The Badgers were scheduled to remain on the home floor on Jan. 27 against Pine Eagle (1-16 overall, 0-5 1A Old Oregon League)
Cove (4-14 overall, 1-5 1A Old Oregon League) attempts to pick up a second league victory with a scheduled game on Jan. 27 against Imbler (13-3 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League) in Cove.
