NORTH POWDER — Shooting 65% from the free-throw line compared to 44% for Powder Valley, the Cove boys basketball team scored a 58-56 overtime victory over the Badgers on Thursday, Jan. 26, in 1A Old Oregon League action in North Powder.

“We trailed most of the game and had to fight back just to get into overtime,” said Cove head coach Doug Wiggins.

