HELIX — The Union girls basketball team started off a league game holding Griswold to only two points in the first quarter and cruised to a 51-18 victory on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Helix.
The Bobcats led 23-12 at the half and again held the Grizzlies to just two points total in the third quarter and only four points in the final eight minutes.
Union’s Kaelyn Shoemaker led all scorers with 18 points, while Paisley Miller added 13 points. Sophomore Jesse Ledbetter added nine points.
The win halted a two-game losing streak by the Lady Bobcats.
Union (11-8 overall, 3-2 1A Old Oregon League) returns to the home court onmJan. 27 with a league matchup against visiting Elgin (6-10 overall, 2-3 1A Old Oregon League). Game time is 6 p.m.
COVE 46, PINE EAGLE 25
HALFWAY — It has been a few weeks since the Cove girls basketball team saw the scoreboard go its way, but on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Leopards saw a five-game losing streak come to an end in the team’s first league win.
Cove traveled to Halfway to meet Pine Eagle in a 1A Old Oregon League contest and when the buzzer sounded, the Leopards posted a 46-25 victory.
Cove (4-13 overall, 1-4 1A Old Oregon League) looks to keep the win streak going on Jan. 26 with a trip to Powder Valley (11-6 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League). The Badgers took a 50-30 victory over the Leopards in the first meeting on Jan. 13.
STANFIELD 54, ENTERPRISE 24
ENTERPRISE — The Tigers ran their win streak to 12 games with a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Outlaws.
Stanfield (16-1), which sits atop the BMC with a 5-0 record, led 21-14 at the half, then went on a 23-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Maggie Sharp led the Tigers with 13 points, while Alexis Mallory added 11 and Zuri Reeser nine.
Enterprise, which lost its first conference game, got eight points from Alex Rowley.
ECHO 59, ELGIN 25
ECHO — The Elgin girls basketball squad dropped to 2-3 in the 1A Old Oregon League after a 59-25 loss to Echo on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Echo.
Elgin (6-10 overall, 2-3 league) is back on the road on Jan. 27 with a trip to Union (11-8 overall, 3-2 1A Old Oregon League). The Bobcats previously took a 39-26 victory over the Huskies on Jan. 6.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
COVE 61, PINE EAGLE 34
HALFWAY — The Cove boys basketball team picked up its first road league victory on Saturday, Jan. 21, downing Pine Eagle, 61-34, in Halfway.
“Our defense was again strong and we hit well with the deep ball today,” said Cove head coach Doug Wiggins.
Cove was led by junior Wyatt Burgess with 14 points followed by senior Terrell Davis adding 13 points.
Cove (12-5 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League) returns to the road on Dec. 26 with a trip to Powder Valley (9-8 overall, 3-2 1A Old Oregon League) to meet the Badgers. In their previous meeting on Jan. 13, Cove escaped with a 48-44 victory.
UNION 64, GRISWOLD 27
HELIX — The Union boys basketball team had the starters pulled early in the game, cruising to a 64-27 victory over Griswold on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Helix.
Leading 42-11 at the half, Union head coach Odin Miller placed a number of his younger players on the floor.
“We took care of business early and had 10 to 12 guys in the game by halftime,” Miller said. “Our bench did a good job and executed our zone offense with good patience. Overall, I’m really happy with the minutes that our young guys gave us.”
Union saw 11 players spread out the 64 total points led by Tee Ledbetter’s 11 points. Chase Koshinsky, Trae Frank and Joey McCraw each added 10 points.
Union (16-2 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League) is currently ranked fifth in the recent OSAA standings among 1A teams. The Bobcats are at home on Jan. 27 as Elgin (1-15 overall, 1-4 1A Old Oregon League) is in town for a 7:30 p.m. game. On Jan. 6, Union downed the Huskies 59-22 in league action.
ECHO 71, ELGIN 39
ECHO — The Elgin boys basketball team found its second successive loss, 71-39, in Echo on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Elgin (1-15 overall, 1-4 1A Old Oregon League) will continue with tough road games, traveling to Union (16-2 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League) on Jan. 27.
POWDER VALLEY 55, WALLOWA 26
WALLOWA — On the road facing Wallowa, the Powder Valley boys basketball team picked up a 55-26 1A Old Oregon League victory on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Powder Valley led early, taking a 9-6 margin at the end of the first quarter and adding 13 points in the second quarter to lead at the half 22-13.
The Badgers used a 24-point third quarter to secure the victory, their second consecutive league win.
Powder Valley saw balanced scoring from 11 players, led by Cole Martin’s 12 points. Cooper Secl added 11 points and Logan Profitt ended the game with 10 points.
The Cougars saw Isaac Barnum put in 10 points to lead Wallowa. Lucas Hulse ended the game with eight points.
Powder Valley (9-8 overall, 3-2 1A Old Oregon League) is back before the home fans on Jan. 27 hosting Cove (12-5 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League). On Jan. 13, Cove slipped by the Badgers 48-44 in the last meeting of the two Old Oregon foes.
Wallowa (2-13 overall, 0-5 1A Old Oregon League) is on the road on Jan. 27 at Joseph (11-5 overall, 2-3 1A Old Oregon League).
STANFIELD 66, ENTERPRISE 46
ENTERPRISE — Gator Goodrich scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Outlaws.
Stanfield, which leads the BMC with a 5-0 record, led 24-11 after the first quarter, and 33-18 at the half.
Connor Logan added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (14-3), while Landon Bailey chipped in 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. James Patterson hauled down eight rebounds.
Kason Mitchell led Enterprise (3-15, 1-4) with 18 points.
