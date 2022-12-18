UNION — Chase Koshinsky finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and KJ Klebaum put in seven points to lead the Union boys basketball team to a 46-33 win over Cove on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the championship game of the Bobcat Classic in Union.

The win keeps Union perfect on the season at 7-0.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.