UNION — Chase Koshinsky finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and KJ Klebaum put in seven points to lead the Union boys basketball team to a 46-33 win over Cove on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the championship game of the Bobcat Classic in Union.
The win keeps Union perfect on the season at 7-0.
“I’m really proud of our guys making it through a long weekend where they had to be at the gym so many hours each day helping host the tournament,” Union head coach Odin Miller said.
The Bobcats made it to the championship game after seeing tournament wins over Imbler (43-36) and Enterprise (51-16).
“Right now, our defense is our most consistent weapon as we fine tune our offensive attack,” Miller said. “We have held some high quality opponents to some pretty low scores so far this season and I’m proud of our players for their efforts defensively. We are going to work hard in the next few weeks to get dialed in before league starts.”
In the loss, Patrick Frisch led the Leopards with 10 points and Caleb Wiggins finished with 8 points.
The Leopards advanced to the final after a 51-50 victory over Four Rivers and a 64-46 win over Powder Valley over two days of play.
Union returns to the court on Dec. 20 with a home game against 2A Stanfield (7-2 overall), the sixth-ranked 2A team in the state. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Cove (6-2 overall) is back in action on Dec. 21 with a trip to Arlington High School to take on Ione/Arlington (2-3 overall) in a nonleague game.
