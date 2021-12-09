Elgin freshman Collin Smith dribbles between Enterprise JV defenders Levi Ortswam, left, and Ethan Lyon, right, during a matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Smith is one of five freshmen on Elgin’s roster that will be looking to lead the way this season.
Levi Ortswam (25) drives in for a layup against Elgin defender Collin Smith (11) during a matchup at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin boys basketball team fell to Enterprise 57-10.
Enterprise’s Ethan Lyon (15) drives towards the basket as Elgin’s Collin Smith (11) defends during a matchup at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin boys basketball team fell to Enterprise 57-10.
Brandon Medlock (22) drives towards the basket during a matchup at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin boys basketball team fell to Enterprise 57-10.
Austin Bergman (21) looks for room to pass during a matchup at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin boys basketball team fell to Enterprise 57-10.
Austin Bergman (21) catches a pass during a matchup at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin boys basketball team fell to Enterprise 57-10.
Austin Bergman (21) faces off against Enterprise defender Ethan Lyon (15) during a matchup at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin boys basketball team fell to Enterprise 57-10.
Brandon Medlock (22) looks to make a shot during a matchup at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin boys basketball team fell to Enterprise 57-10.
Elgin's Collin Smith (11) drives through the Enterprise defenders at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin boys basketball team fell to Enterprise 57-10.
Enterprise's Ethan Lyon (15) goes for a layup during a matchup at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin boys basketball team fell to Enterprise 57-10.
Elgin's Austin Bergman (21) defends against Enterprise's Ethan Lyon (15) during a matchup at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin boys basketball team fell to Enterprise 57-10.
After a season with no basketball last year that saw nine seniors graduate from the school, the Elgin boys basketball team is looking for its young players to step up. While wins may be tough to come by this season, the Huskies are looking to establish an identity.
“I think it will definitely help them in the long run,” head coach Kevin Johnson said. “We’ve always had upperclassmen who could teach the process, but now they’re going to have to learn themselves.”
A big challenge for Elgin will be a lack of depth, with just six players listed on the varsity roster. The Huskies’ roster is built of one junior and five freshmen, all of whom have limited experience. For Johnson, improving on tough losses and gaining experience are going to be a large part of the season.
“Keep their chins up, retain as much as you can, learn from mistakes — that’s going to be big,” Johnson said.
The Huskies are two years removed from a 2019 team that posted a 15-11 record and earned a berth into the 1A state tournament. However, that season’s entire roster has since graduated and Elgin’s new crop of players will be looking to make names for themselves on the hardwood.
“We’re left with an opportunity to make the best of it,” Johnson said.
The Huskies are off to a tough start to the season, losing their opening three contests to the La Grande junior varsity team and Grant Union at the Elgin Lions Tournament, and the Enterprise JV. Elgin has seven nonleague contests before Old Oregon League action starts up for the Huskies on Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Imbler. The team will play a modified JV schedule this year, which Johnson hopes will help his young team improve over the course of the season.
“They’ll improve,” he said. “It’s a group of kids that’s 100% committed.”
