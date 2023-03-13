DSC_0951 copy.JPG
Imbler's Justin Frost shoots during an Old Oregon League District Tournament game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Baker City. Joseph defeated Imbler, 60-34.

 Ronald Bond/Wallowa County Chieftain

COVE — Cove senior Patrick Frisch and Imbler junior Justin Frost powered their respective teams to the state playoffs and for their efforts, the duo were named the Old Oregon League’s co-Players of the Year for the Ladd Division.

Frisch led the Leopards to a 19-8 season and a second-round showing in the state tournament, while Frost and the Panthers finished the season with a 16-9 record and a first-round game in the state 1A playoffs.

