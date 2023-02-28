LA GRANDE — The Tigers’ teams, plural, will be playing for a state title.
Forced into a play-in game for the chance, the La Grande boys basketball team used the home court to advance to the 4A basketball tournament with a 60-46 win over the Marshfield Pirates on Monday, Feb. 27.
Standing as the No. 15 seed, the Tigers will open state playoff action with a trip to Junction City on Feb. 4. Tipoff time has yet to be announced.
“This was a great overall team game,” said La Grande head coach Shawn Brooks. “We had four players in double figures and the team had a great second half with lots of ball movement that created better shot opportunities and we knocked down those shots. Everyone contributed to the game.”
After putting up 25 points in the first half, the Tigers exploded in the third quarter for 19 points and finished the game with a 16-point fourth quarter.
Caeden Barrett led the charge with 14 points followed closely by Logan Williams and his 13 points. Sam Tsiatos finished with 12 points and Jace Schow put in 11 points.
“Our second half defense was lock on as we had many stops that created many fast break opportunities,” Brooks added. “Logan (Williams) had a great game, scoring most of his points in the second half. His passes were crisp and created many great shots for his teammates. Caeden (Barrett) shot extremely well to stretch the Marshfield defense.”
Brooks gave credit to the Pirates, a young team and making the trip to La Grande.
“Marshfield was well coached and came ready to play,” Brooks said. “They have lots of young players who are new to varsity and their team has a lot of potential in their future.”
Brooks continued with the accolades for his Tiger team after the victory.
“Jace (Schow) had a great game rebounding, scoring and being aggressive with his drives to put the pressure on the Pirate’s defense,” he said. “Sam (Tsiatos) led the team with several rebounds to help us push the ball. He shot well and pressure on the defense with his drives to the hoop. Owen (Rinker) made several great passes in the post as the defense collapsed providing us with several great opportunities for high efficient shots. I am proud of the whole team for playing with grit, winning a majority of the 50/50 plays and playing as a team.”
