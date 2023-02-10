LA GRANDE — The La Grande boys basketball team avenged a Jan. 18 loss to Pendleton and celebrated Senior Night with a 4A Greater Oregon League victory on Thursday, Feb. 9. If only one additional basket could have been added to La Grande’s score, the Tigers would have claimed sole ownership of second place in the league standings.

The Tigers downed the Buckaroos 57-54, a win by three points. In the previous Jan. 18 game, Pendleton beat La Grande, 61-57, a win by four points. Under the guidelines set by the Greater Oregon League, both teams hold a 3-3 league record but second place in the final league placement goes to the Buckaroos due to the one-point difference in the winning scores.

