LA GRANDE — Most every high school basketball coach will admit playing and defeating the same team three times in one season is tough. After downing Ontario in 4A Greater Oregon League play twice, the La Grande boys basketball team picked up the three-peat when it counted, beating Ontario, 61-47, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the league playoffs.
“Ontario came prepared and battled with intensity,” said La Grande head coach Shawn Brooks. “This was the best I have seen Ontario play.”
La Grande came out on fire offensively, putting up 19 points in the first quarter before settling some in the second quarter with 15 points. A 12-point third quarter closed the score of the game but La Grande held off a charge in the final eight minutes with 15 points.
La Grande found scoring from both the starters and the bench with 10 players adding to the scoring led by 14 points from Sam Tsiatsos. Caeden Barrett added 10 points followed by nine points from Logan Williams and eight points from Jace Schow. Jack Sunderman, coming in off the bench, put in seven points.
“Owen (Rinker) had a great game rebounding and defending and Jack (Sunderman) had a great game off the bench,” said Brooks. “Sam (Tsiatsos) and Logan (Williams) had great defensive plays and scored well.”
The victory sets up one more showdown with Pendleton on Feb. 16 in Pendleton. The Buckaroos won the first meeting of the two teams, 61-57, on Jan. 18. La Grande returned on Feb. 9 to defeat the Buckaroos 57-54. Sporting identical records in the 4A Greater Oregon League, Pendleton took the tie breaker and will host La Grande due to point differential in the previous two meetings. The game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
The victor will take on league-leading Baker for the Greater Oregon League title.
