NYSSA — After four of its last five games were called off and not seeing the game court for a week, La Grande was understandably a little slow out of the gate on Monday, Dec. 12.
Down by as many as eight points early in the game, La Grande came back in the second half to take a 49-37 nonleague victory over 3A Nyssa.
The Tigers found themselves down early, going more than five minutes in the first quarter without scoring and ending the first quarter on the wrong end of a 13-7 score. La Grande fought back in the second quarter and with a steal and bucket by Jace Schow just before the buzzer, entered into the locker room tied with the Bulldogs at 22-all.
The La Grande defense stepped up in the third quarter, not allowing Nyssa to score until the 3 minute, 28 second mark and outscored the Bulldogs 16-6 to enter the final quarter with a 10-point lead.
“We played better defense in the second half and that made for good transitions that led to points for us,” said La Grande first-year head coach Shawn Brooks. “We started flat footed. Having all those games called off showed in tonight’s start.”
Schow caught fire in the second half, scoring 11 of his team high 13 points in the third and fourth quarters. Owen Rinker ended his night with 12 points and Logan Williams had eight points.
“Jace (Schow) found his rhythm in the second half,” Brooks said. “Coming off the bench, Jack (Sunderman) was big for our momentum in the second half and played tough.”
The road games continue for the Tigers (1-2 overall). La Grande travels to McLoughlin (2-4 overall) on Dec. 14 for a 7:30 p.m. game.
