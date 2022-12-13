LGNyssa b bball 12-122-22.jpg

La Grande’s Logan Williams posts up against the defensive efforts of Nyssa’s Zach Kaulser during the Tigers' 49-37 win on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

 John Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

NYSSA — After four of its last five games were called off and not seeing the game court for a week, La Grande was understandably a little slow out of the gate on Monday, Dec. 12.

Down by as many as eight points early in the game, La Grande came back in the second half to take a 49-37 nonleague victory over 3A Nyssa.

