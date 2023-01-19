PENDLETON — The La Grande boys basketball team could only manage three points in an overtime period in Pendleton, falling to the Buckaroos 61-57 in 4A Greater Oregon League play on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The La Grande offense started strong versus the Buckaroos, leading 17-11 after the first quarter. Pendleton rallied in the second quarter and the two teams entered the locker room tied at 25.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.