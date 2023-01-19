PENDLETON — The La Grande boys basketball team could only manage three points in an overtime period in Pendleton, falling to the Buckaroos 61-57 in 4A Greater Oregon League play on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The La Grande offense started strong versus the Buckaroos, leading 17-11 after the first quarter. Pendleton rallied in the second quarter and the two teams entered the locker room tied at 25.
The two teams went back and forth in the third quarter, with the Tigers leading 44-41 at the start of the fourth quarter. Pendleton led heading to the buzzer but a bucket from La Grande’s Sam Tsiatsos with 20 seconds on the clock sent the two teams into overtime. In the overtime period, Pendleton outscored La Grande 9-3 for the victory.
Tsiatsos ended the game with 11 points, including his shot sending the game into extra time. La Grande was led in the loss by Jace Schow putting in 15 points.
The loss places the Tigers with a .500 overall record standing at 7-7 and a 1-2 4A Greater Oregon League record.
La Grande takes a break from league play with a Jan. 21 game against 4A Cascade (9-2 overall). The game will take place at Kurtz Gym in The Dalles High School with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m.
