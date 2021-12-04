Terrell Davis gets into position for a shot during practice at Cove High School on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Davis, one of the few upperclassmen on the team, will look to help Cove compete in the Old Oregon League in the 2021-22 season.
COVE — Head coach Doug Wiggins and the Cove boys basketball team are looking forward to a return to normalcy this season.
The Leopards consist of a young group, but will look to build on a 3-1 season in limited play last spring. Now facing a full slate of games, Cove is aiming for a run in 2021-22.
“We’re excited for the season and I think we have a lot of good returners,” Wiggins said. “I think the kids are excited to play. We’ve got a good group that is bonding well, which is a really good thing.”
Cove saw an increase in turnout this year, which Wiggins thinks will go a long way. The Leopards have three juniors, two sophomores and nine freshmen, which will allow the team to field a junior varsity squad this year.
“Compared to last year when we only had seven kids, it makes a big difference,” Wiggins said.
The Leopards are led by juniors Patrick Frisch, Terrell Davis and Caleb Wiggins. Frisch is coming off a productive season on the gridiron and figures to play a large role for Cove this year.
“He’s our big guy in the middle,” Wiggins said. “He’s going to be a standout.”
Wiggins is also excited about sophomore Wyatt Burgess, who he says could have a breakout year in his sophomore campaign. Davis returns as a junior and will compliment Frisch on the perimeter.
“He’s going to be really improving on his shot and his ball-handling skills,” Wiggins said of Davis.
The Leopards get off to a fast start, facing a competitive slate of games at the Union Lions Tournament. December consists of a full slate of tournament games before Old Oregon League action begins on Tuesday, Jan. 1, against Powder Valley.
Two years removed from a 2-20 season, Wiggins is pleased with the team’s progress. As the team heads into the upcoming season, lofty goals are in reach for the Leopards.
“I think obviously compared to two years ago, we’ve turned a corner,” Wiggins said. “We’re looking to be competitive enough to get into districts this year.”
