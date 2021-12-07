NORTH POWDER — After coming up just one touchdown shy of winning the Class 1A state championship this fall, Powder Valley is back for the upcoming basketball season looking for similar success on the hardwood.
A majority of the basketball team, all upperclassmen, were a part of the football squad’s run to the championship game. With a deep, athletic group leading the way for Powder Valley, head coach Kyle Dixon is looking forward to a strong season.
“We want to make it all the way to the end. I think we can have a good year,” the coach said. “If we just keep together, we should be fine.”
The Badgers are made up of six seniors and five juniors, four of whom are 6-foot-3-inches or taller. Leading the way in the starting lineup are Reece Dixon, Kaden Krieger, Case Olson, Cole Martin and Clay Martin. Coming off the bench is Kaiden Dalke, a senior who can heat up from 3-point range.
Powder Valley has speed and size, which can prove crucial at the 1A level. After a long football season, Kyle Dixon is not overly concerned with the players getting back into their top basketball form.
“They’re young,” he said. “It just comes down to dribbling the ball again and hitting it hard at practice.”
The Badgers have a variety of offensive weapons, including Reece Dixon at the point guard position, several sharpshooters from long range and Krieger in the paint. Krieger is an efficient rebounder who can also run the floor well and play above the rim. Another weapon in the paint is center Ben Profitt off the bench, an offensive lineman with size and mobility.
Defensively, Powder Valley will run a number of different schemes to throw off opposing offenses. With a high level of athleticism on the roster, coach Dixon said the team will have a variety of full- and half-court presses to draw from.
“We’re going to do a lot of different things defensively this year to try to mix it up,” Kyle Dixon said. “We’ll try some zone and try some full-court stuff. I think I have the athletes capable of doing that.”
With years of experience playing together, the Badgers have potential to be a well-oiled machine as the season progresses, aiming to bring home a coveted Class 1A championship this year.
“They love to get out on the floor and get after it,” the coach said. “They’re a really good team, and they work together good.”
The Badgers are off to a 2-0 start to the season after picking up wins against Jordan Valley and Dufur. The team will be tested this coming week as a number of teams travel to North Powder for the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, which begins Thursday, Dec. 9.
“We just have to keep focused,” Kyle Dixon said. “That’s our goal.”
