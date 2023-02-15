NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley boys basketball team has a reservation to play in Baker City after a 51-38 win over Pilot Rock on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in 1A Old Oregon League playoff action.
The game started with neither team wanting to place those first points on the board. The Badgers finally broke the ice at the 5:21 mark with Braxton Golar putting in the first two of his game total eight points.
Powder Valley went on to build a 10-2 lead before Rockets coach Tyler Zeph had enough and called timeout at the 2:52 mark. With the first eight minutes in the books, the Badgers led 14-6. The margin increased to 10 points as the two teams hit the locker room at the half with the Powder Valley having a 25-15 lead over the Rockets.
Alternating using a full-court press throughout the second half, the Badgers continued to force turnovers and grab easy baskets, pushing the lead to 40-27 at the end of the three quarters of play.
Cole Martin ended his night as the lone Badger in double digits, scoring 16 points to lead all scorers in the game. Logan Profitt ended with nine points and Jackson Chandler and Breyton Golar each added five points.
Powder Valley (13-10 overall) will open play at Baker High School on Feb. 16 in the Old Oregon League tournament against Union (21-3 overall) with game time scheduled for 7:30 p.m. In their only previous meeting this season, the Bobcats beat the Badgers, 60-23, on Jan. 7.
