NORTH POWDER — It took overtime to place the game in the win column but Powder Valley evened up its 1A Old Oregon League record to 1-1 with a 51-44 victory over Imbler on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Badgers’ gym.
The game was close from the start with both teams putting up 10 points in the first quarter. At the half, the Badgers managed a one-point lead, 25-24 over the Panthers.
The defense for both teams settled in for the third quarter as Powder Valley managed only four points while Imbler put up six points. The battle to place points on the board continued in the final eight minutes with the Badgers adding just eight points and the Panthers forcing the game into overtime with seven points.
Behind Cole Marten’s six points in the overtime and success at the free-throw line, Powder Valley put up 14 points in the extra period to take the victory.
Both Marten and Logan Profitt put up 14 points to lead the Powder Valley win. For the night, the Badgers were 13-for-17 from the free-throw line.
In the loss, Imbler’s Justin Frost finished with 14 points. Jake Bingaman ended his night with nine points.
“We just were outplayed tonight,” said Imbler head coach Tony Haddock. “”We were beat to every loose ball and turned the ball over way too much. Powder played extremely well and Profitt was a difference maker for them.”
Imbler (7-6 overall, 1-1 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to return home for a league matchup against Wallowa (2-8 overall, 0-1 1A Old Oregon League) on Jan. 13 for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Powder Valley (7-7 overall, 1-1 1A Old Oregon League) was also looking at a league game on Jan. 13 with a scheduled trip to Cove (8-5 overall, 0-1 1A Old Oregon League).
PILOT ROCK 64, ELGIN 19
PILOT ROCK – Putting points on the board continues to evade Elgin. The Huskies offense sputtered on the road in a 64-19 loss to Pilot Rock on Thursday, Jan. 12.
The game marked the second 1A Old Oregon League loss for Elgin.
The Huskies (0-13 overall, 0-2 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to find their first possible victory on Jan. 13 with a trip to Griswold to meet the Grizzlies (1-11 overall, 0-1 1A Old Oregon League).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.