BAKER CITY — The Union boys basketball team can claim a perfect two days, while taking part in the Baker Holiday Crossover. After starting the tournament with a 76-37 victory over Wallowa on Thursday, Dec. 29, the Bobcats wrapped up their play with a 60-49 win over Prairie City on Friday, Dec. 30.

Tee Ledbetter led the Bobcats in the victory with 19 points. Union has now won three straight games.

