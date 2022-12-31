BAKER CITY — The Union boys basketball team can claim a perfect two days, while taking part in the Baker Holiday Crossover. After starting the tournament with a 76-37 victory over Wallowa on Thursday, Dec. 29, the Bobcats wrapped up their play with a 60-49 win over Prairie City on Friday, Dec. 30.
Tee Ledbetter led the Bobcats in the victory with 19 points. Union has now won three straight games.
The Bobcats (10-1 overall) look to make it four straight victories with a road trip to Weston-McEwen on Jan. 3 to take on the 2A TigerScots (7-4 overall). Weston-McEwen is currently a top-15 team in the 2A rankings.
HUNTINGTON 64, ELGIN 58
HUNTINGTON — A young Elgin squad continues to search for its first victory, falling on the road to Huntington in nonleague action, 64-58, on Friday, Dec. 30.
Elgin (0-11 overall) will have a week in the gym to prepare for 1A Old Oregon League play hosting Union (10-1 overall) on Jan. 6. The Huskies will host the Bobcats for a 7:30 p.m. start.
WALLOWA 45, GRISWOLD 37
WALLOWA — The second “W” is in the books for Wallowa after a 45-37 victory over Griswold on Friday, Dec. 30, before the hometown fans.
Although both teams are 1A Old Oregon League squads, this game was a nonleague matchup.
The victory pushes the Wallowa record to 2-6 overall with the league opener approaching on Jan. 5 as the Cougars welcome Joseph (9-2 overall) to town for a 7:30 p.m. start time.
POWDER VALLEY 42, JORDAN VALLEY 23
BAKER CITY — Powder Valley is home after appearing at the Baker Holiday Crossover, wrapping up the three days with a 42-23 victory over Jordan Valley on Friday, Dec. 30.
The Badgers had a rough start to the tournament, falling 64-30 to Nixyaawii on Dec. 28. In the closest game of the tournament, Powder Valley returned on Dec. 29 for a 44-43 win over Echo, finishing the three days on a high note with the Jordan Valley victory.
Powder Valley (6-5 overall) jumps into league play for one game on Jan. 5 with a trip to Halfway to take on Pine Eagle (6-5 overall) in the 1A Old Oregon League opener for both teams.
