NORTH POWDER — Cove played down to the wire, taking a win in the opening round of the Bobcat Classic by a single point.
The Leopards opened the three-day tournament with a 51-50 victory over the Four Rivers Falcons on Thursday, Dec. 15 to kick off the tournament.
Currently sporting a 5-1 overall record, Cove continues on day two taking the court against Powder Valley.
POWDER VALLEY 61, ELGIN 23
NORTH POWDER — After a 1-2 finish at last weekend’s Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley is back on track, winning big over Elgin, 61-23, to open the Bobcat Classic.
Opening the Union-sponsored tournament on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Badgers were up from the start of the game and cruised to the victory.
Powder Valley (3-3 overall) continues at the tournament on Dec. 16 taking to the court to face Cove (5-1 overall).
UNION 43, IMBLER 36
UNION — Union found time away from playing hosts to the Bobcat Classic to post a 43-36 first-round win over Imbler on Thursday, Dec. 15.
“We struggled from the field throughout the game, but we able to play very strong defensively and hold a good Imbler team to 36 points,” said Union coach Odin Miller. “Imbler played a really nice game defensively and were able to disrupt our flow on offense. It was nice to see our boys pull through on nights when the shots are not falling and baskets are hard to come by.”
Scoring was limited by the Bobcats, as only six players could find the net. Union was led by Tee Ledbetter’s 15 points with Evan Cloutier adding 10 points.
Union shot 36% from the field in the first half, bumping that up to 38% in the second half.
The Bobcats take a perfect 5-0 overall record back on the floor on Dec. 16 against 2A Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE 68, PILOT ROCK 56
UNION – Enterprise opened tournament play in Union with a 68-56 win over Pilot Rock on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Playing in the Bobcat Classic, the Outlaws (2-5 overall) also posted their second victory of the season.
Play continues Dec. 16 for Enterprise against Union.
