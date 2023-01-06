COVE — Wyatt Burgess had 22 points, eight of those coming in the final quarter, and Patrick Frisch added 12 points to lead Cove to a 54-48 win over second-ranked Adrian on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Cove.
Cove started the game with a 12-point first quarter and led at the half 26-21. A six-point third quarter by the Leopards placed the victory in jeopardy before Cove roared back with 22 points in the final eight minutes to grab the upset win.
“We dominated the glass, holding Adrian’s second chance points to a minimum,” said Cove head coach Doug Wiggins.
For the game, Cove shot 14-for-23 from the free-throw line for 61%.
The victory pushes Cove to an 8-4 overall record as the Leopards prepare for 1A Old Oregon League play. The Leopards open league play on Jan. 6 with a road game in Imbler (6-5 overall).
PINE EAGLE 50, POWDER VALLEY 46
HALFWAY – Powder Valley dropped its 1A Old Oregon League opener on Thursday, Jan. 5, falling to Pine Eagle, 50-46.
The loss places the Badgers at .500 overall with a 6-6 record to go with a 0-1 league showing.
Powder Valley will look to get back on track with a home game on Jan. 7 against Union (11-1 overall). The two teams hit the court starting at 3 p.m.
JOSEPH 55, WALLOWA 25
WALLOWA — Joseph added a seventh game to its current win streak and added its first 1A Old Oregon League victory to the record with a 55-25 win over Wallowa on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Wallowa.
The Eagles are approaching the one-month mark since their last loss, which was on Dec. 8 to Adrian.
After an extensive beginning on the road for Joseph, the Eagles (10-2 overall, 1-0 Old Oregon League) will finally see their home gym and fans on Jan. 13 with a league matchup against Pine Eagle (7-5 overall, 1-0 1A Old Oregon League). Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Wallowa (2-7 overall) leaves league play for a home game with Jordan Valley (2-8 overall) on Jan. 7 with a 4:30 p.m. start.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.