COVE — Wyatt Burgess had 22 points, eight of those coming in the final quarter, and Patrick Frisch added 12 points to lead Cove to a 54-48 win over second-ranked Adrian on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Cove.

Cove started the game with a 12-point first quarter and led at the half 26-21. A six-point third quarter by the Leopards placed the victory in jeopardy before Cove roared back with 22 points in the final eight minutes to grab the upset win.

