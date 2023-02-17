BAKER CITY — In a game much closer than the last time the two teams met, the Union boys basketball team advanced in the 1A Old Oregon League tournament after a 47-34 victory over Powder Valley on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Baker City.
The Bobcats had previously beaten up the Badgers on Jan. 7, 60-23. This matchup proved to be much closer as Union relied on Tee Ledbetter’s 27 points to get the job done. Ledbetter led all scorers in the game.
Union (22-3 overall, 8-2 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to take the court in Baker City to meet Cove (17-6 overall, 9-1 1A Old Oregon League) on Feb. 17 with a 3:30 p.m. start time. The Bobcats previously took care of the Panthers in tournament play on Dec. 17 by a margin of 46-33.
While the Bobcats advance, the season comes to a close for the Badgers with a 13-11 overall record and a 6-4 1A Old Oregon League showing. The Badgers will take the court next season without the faces of seniors Chris Grende, Jackson Chandler, Cooper Secl, Cole Martin, Braxton Golar and Logan Profitt.
IMBLER 49, ECHO 34
BAKER CITY — The Imbler boys basketball team is on to the semifinals of the 1A Old Oregon League tournament after a 49-34 victory over Echo on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Baker High School.
The Panthers are scheduled for a tough draw as coach Tony Haddock leads the Imbler boys to face league-leading Nixyaawii on Feb. 17 with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
