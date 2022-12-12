NORTH POWDER — In two games played while participating in the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder over the weekend, the Enterprise boys’ basketball team fell by a combined eight points.

Playing on Friday, Dec. 9, Enterprise lost to 1A Jordan Valley 39-36. Back on the court for an afternoon matchup on Dec. 10 against 1A Pine Eagle, the Outlaws again came up short, falling by a score of 47-42.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.