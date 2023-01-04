ATHENA – A strong second half, including a strong defensive showing in the final quarter, provided the 1A Union boys basketball team a 53-45 win over 2A Weston-McEwen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Athena.
“It was a very gritty win for us,” said Union head coach Odin Miller. “Weston-McEwen put strong pressure on the passing lanes and on the ball which took us a while to adjust to.”
The Bobcats held a slim 27-24 margin at the half and led by only two points going into the final quarter, 40-38. The defense came through in the final eight minutes, holding the TigerScots to only seven points to secure the victory.
“We had guys step up and produce throughout the second half,” Miller said. “We played one of the best fourth quarters we have played all year. I’m exceptionally proud of our grit and determination tonight. This was an overall outstanding road win.”
Union’s Tee Ledbatter led all scorers with 23 points, including six in the final quarter.
The Bobcats (11-1 overall) are ranked third in the latest OSAA rankings and will begin 1A Old Oregon League play on Jan. 6 on the road against Elgin (0-11 overall).
COVE 58, CONDON 35
CONDON — The Cove boys’ basketball team halted a three-game losing streak with a 58-35 win over Condon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Condon.
The Leopards (7-4 overall) will return home on Jan. 5 for a nonleague matchup against Adrian (9-2 overall). The Antelopes are currently second, according to the OSAA rankings.
