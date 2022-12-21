UNION — After seven successive games of the score going the right way, the Union boys basketball team saw the other side of the scoreboard in a 54-52 loss to the 2A Stanfield Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Union.

“It’s always tough to take that first loss, but in the end it will serve as a reminder that we have to continue to grind and get better in several facets of the game,” said Union coach Odin Miller. “Stanfield is a good team that has resolve and will compete for the BMC title.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.