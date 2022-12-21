UNION — After seven successive games of the score going the right way, the Union boys basketball team saw the other side of the scoreboard in a 54-52 loss to the 2A Stanfield Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Union.
“It’s always tough to take that first loss, but in the end it will serve as a reminder that we have to continue to grind and get better in several facets of the game,” said Union coach Odin Miller. “Stanfield is a good team that has resolve and will compete for the BMC title.”
The Tigers grabbed the victory in the final seconds off a shot by Gator Goodrich.
“It was a tough shot at the end to win it that we defended well,” Miller said. “We did a lot of really good things and I am happy with the way we competed. Sometimes shot don’t fall and you have to find other ways to win and we will.”
For the Bobcats, Tee Ledbetter was unstoppable, scoring 26 points. Chase Koshinsky added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Union (7-1 overall) was scheduled to be back on the home court on Dec. 21 for a nonleague game against Grant Union (2-7 overall). The Prospectors come into the game on a current six-game skid.
IMBLER 51, ENTERPRISE 30
IMBLER — The Imbler boys basketball team pushed its winning streak to three games with a 51-30 victory over 2A Enterprise on Tuesday, Dec. 20, on the Panther home court.
Imbler (4-4 overall) continues to treat the home fans on Dec. 22 with a game against Weston-McEwen (4-3 overall), again a 2A opponent for the 1A Panthers. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise (2-8 overall) will take some time off for the holidays before taking to Interstate 84 for a trip to Baker to take part in the Baker Holiday Crossover. The Outlaws start the tournament with a game against Echo (1-4 overall) on Dec. 29. Enterprise has the late game of the day with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
JOSEPH 55, PERRYDALE 53, OT
PERRYDALE — On the road and facing a top-20 1A team, according to the OSAA rankings, the Joseph boys basketball team took a 55-53 overtime win over Perrydale on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The game pushes the Eagles to four straight wins with the last loss clear back on Dec. 8.
Joseph (7-2 overall) was scheduled to again be on the bus with a trip to Damascus Christian (0-2 overall) on Dec. 21. The game marks the third of a five game road schedule for the Eagles.
