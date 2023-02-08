THE DALLES — Even the return of Sam Tsiastsos back to the lineup did not help the La Grande boys basketball team overcome slow first and third quarters in a 54-51 nonleague loss to The Dalles on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Kurtz Gym at The Dalles High School.
“We played against an athletic team that was strong,” said La Grande head coach Shawn Brooks. “Coming out slow to start the game and the third quarter really hurt us in the end. I am proud of the boys for their grit and perseverance to keep the game close even though we had those slow starts.”
The Tigers posted a 27-point first half but could only manage to add 10 points to the total in the third quarter.
La Grande did see 14 points from junior Caeden Barrett.
“Caeden had a great game scoring and playing big against their size,” Brooks said. “It was great to have Sam (Tsiatsos) back in the line up to help with scoring and rebounding. Owen Rinker played great defense and brought a lot of energy to the floor to help up gain momentum during our runs.”
La Grande (9-10 overall, 2-3 4A Greater Oregon League) ends the Greater Oregon League regular season on Feb. 9 hosting Pendleton (10-11 overall, 3-2 4A Greater Oregon League). Game time is 7:30 p.m.
