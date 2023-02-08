THE DALLES — Even the return of Sam Tsiastsos back to the lineup did not help the La Grande boys basketball team overcome slow first and third quarters in a 54-51 nonleague loss to The Dalles on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Kurtz Gym at The Dalles High School.

“We played against an athletic team that was strong,” said La Grande head coach Shawn Brooks. “Coming out slow to start the game and the third quarter really hurt us in the end. I am proud of the boys for their grit and perseverance to keep the game close even though we had those slow starts.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.