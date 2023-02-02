LA GRANDE — La Grande fans received the price of their ticket and more on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as the boys basketball squad was able to pull out a 46-43 overtime win over Nyssa in nonleague action.

Defense on both sides of the ball was the rule of the night as the Tigers only put up 17 points in the first half of the game. La Grande did start to find the basket in the third quarter, scoring 14 points and at the end of regulation, the two teams stood tied at 40.

