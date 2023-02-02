LA GRANDE — La Grande fans received the price of their ticket and more on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as the boys basketball squad was able to pull out a 46-43 overtime win over Nyssa in nonleague action.
Defense on both sides of the ball was the rule of the night as the Tigers only put up 17 points in the first half of the game. La Grande did start to find the basket in the third quarter, scoring 14 points and at the end of regulation, the two teams stood tied at 40.
“Logan Williams hit a clutch 3 after a missed free throw to tie the game with 3 seconds left,” said La Grande head coach Shawn Brooks. “It was a deep shot with a hand in his face and a great example of Logan’s grit on and off the court.”
The defense for both returned in the overtime period with the Bulldogs only able to place three points on the board compared to La Grande’s six points. The two baskets in the overtime period were both long range with a basket coming from Caeden Barrett and the second winning shot finding the range from Schow.
“Jace’s (Schow) tenacity on defense and his aggressiveness on the glass helped us seal this game,” Brooks said.
Barrett led La Grande with 16 points. Schow added 10 points and Logan Williams ended the night with seven points.
“Owen Rinker got a nice layup after a missed free throw where we were down five,” Brooks said.
La Grande (8-9 overall, 1-3 4A Greater Oregon League) remains at home and returns to league action on Friday, Feb. 3, hosting Ontario (0-21 overall, 0-4 4A Greater Oregon League). In the last meeting of the two teams, La Grande was 30 points better than Ontario. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
