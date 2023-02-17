PENDLETON — After playing to a split during the 4A Greater Oregon League season, the La Grande boys basketball squad saw a seven-point halftime lead slip away in. 57-50 playoff loss to Pendleton on Thursday, Feb. 17, on Warberg Court in Pendleton.
The Tigers and Buckaroos played close in the first quarter with La Grande leading by only two points after the initial eight minutes of play, 17-15. The Tigers found the basket in the second half and held Pendleton to 13 points, leading 35-28 as the two teams hit the locker room.
The Buckaroos started the second half with five straight points before La Grande finally added to its point total with a free throw at the 4:56 mark. Pendleton tied up the scoreboard at 39-all at the 3:42 mark at which point La Grande head coach Shawn Brooks had seen enough and called for the timeout.
The Bucks took the lead for good with 2:58 left in the third quarter and outscored the Tigers 20-16 in the third quarter.
Pendleton never allowed La Grande to get closer than six points the remainder of the game.
“Pendleton made some great plays on offense in the second half that built a lot of momentum for them” Brooks said of the loss. “We were quick with some of our shots in the second half and went cold shooting. Foul trouble really hurt us and changed how we usually play as well.”
In the loss, Brooks gave praise for the team and three players.
“Caeden Barrett had a great game scoring and playing defense. We are a much better team when he plays an all-around game,” he said. “Jack Sunderman was solid off the bench, giving us great rebounds, scoring and energy. Owen Rinker played great in the post as well but with being in foul trouble, his playing time was limited.”
Tiger fans still have hope for a La Grande state showing. Under the 4A play-in model, La Grande will hit the court against an undetermined squad prior to Feb. 25 with a trip to the state playoffs on the line.
