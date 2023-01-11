BAKER CITY — Missing a starter due to illness and a Baker press that limited La Grande to only 11 points in the second half, the Tigers dropped their 4A Greater Oregon League opener in Baker, 76-40, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
La Grande had the third-ranked Bulldogs reeling in the first half, leading Baker 29-24 at the break.
“We had a great first half playing great team defense and managed their press,” said La Grande coach Shawn Brooks. “Jack Sunderman played well for his first start, playing the game for the sick Owen Rinker.”
The second half proved to be a different story. Scoring only eight points in the third quarter and adding only a single 3-pointer in the final eight minutes, the Tigers went to 0-1 in league play.
“Baker came out with a great press in the second half that we struggled with,” Brooks said.
In the loss, Sam Tsiatos finished with 13 points to lead La Grande. Jace Schow finished with 10 points for the night.
La Grande (6-6 overall, 0-1 4A Greater Oregon League) will go for their first league win on Jan. 13 with a trip to Ontario to meet up with the other Tigers (0-17 overall, 0-1 4A Greater Oregon League). Ontario fell in their league opener, 62-48, to Pendleton.
