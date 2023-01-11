Jaron-LG 2 (1).jpg

Baker's Jaron Long dribbles against the defense of La Grande's Sam Tsiatsos on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Baker gym. The Bulldogs won 76-40.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

BAKER CITY — Missing a starter due to illness and a Baker press that limited La Grande to only 11 points in the second half, the Tigers dropped their 4A Greater Oregon League opener in Baker, 76-40, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

La Grande had the third-ranked Bulldogs reeling in the first half, leading Baker 29-24 at the break.

