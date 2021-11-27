UNION — When the final buzzer rang in a 59-50 victory over Portland Christian, the Union High School boys basketball team made history.
The Class 2A first-round victory last spring marked the first state tournament victory for the Bobcats since 2000 — before that it was 1950. After graduating seven seniors from last year’s group, head coach Odin Miller and the Bobcats are looking for similar success with a largely new group.
“It completely changes the expectation, which has been such an uphill battle for Union boys basketball,” Miller said of the state victory. “The expectation is very clear now. Union boys basketball wants to compete for a league title every year.”
After last year’s top scorer Keegan Glenn graduated and signed with Blue Mountain Community College, Union will have big shoes to fill on offense. The Bobcats also lost key contributors Jace Phillips, Grady Fite, Cole McLean and Vuk Kojadinonic.
Helping fill that void will be Cove transfers Bo and Tee Ledbetter, a dynamic one-two punch. Bo Ledbetter, a junior, will likely fill in as Union’s primary ball handler, while sophomore Tee Ledbetter will provide a versatile post presence. Miller expects Bo Ledbetter to have an immediate leadership role at the point guard position this season.
“He does a really good job of working his tail off and setting the tone defensively,” he said. “He’s that kind of rare quality where he’s more in tune to playing tough defense as opposed to worrying about offensive numbers.”
The Bobcats will also utilize Tee Ledbetter’s versatility to play in the post as well as help with ball handling.
Miller expects opposing teams to guard him with their post players, which he thinks can create mismatches.
Trae Frank will be another key piece after being a part of last year’s playoff team as a sophomore. Now entering the season as an upperclassman, Frank will look to make a big step. Evan Cloutier contributed to last year’s efforts as a freshman and will add range and length at the guard position in his sophomore year.
The Bobcats will also lean on a sizable group of freshmen and underclassmen to step up to the plate this year.
“We’ve got a lot of underclassmen, which is exciting because they’re all talented,” Miller said.
Union is crafting this year’s group around defensive intensity, which Miller says is the formula for success with any group of basketball players.
“It’s going to be the focal point. It’s something we work on every single day,” he said. “We have to be tough to compete in the Blue Mountain Conference. The only way I know how to be tough is to buy in defensively. Those are the teams that have the most success.”
Miller stated that the Bobcats are motivated by last year’s success and eager to write their own story with a largely new group of players this season. With new names comes a new era at Union, one that Bobcats fans will hope ends in continued success at the league and state level. Union kicks off its season at Imbler at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
“They’re hungry to have success,” Miller said. “They have a little bit of a chip on their shoulders knowing that they’re talented but they’re unproven. They’re anxious to prove themselves, which I think makes us a dangerous team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.