UNION — In a way, the Union boys win over Imbler in the opening round of the Bobcat Classic — a 43-36 win Thursday, Dec. 15, that helped propel the Bobcats to the eventual tournament title and what is now a 7-0 start to the season — was a microcosm of the first few weeks of the season.
Head coach Odin Miller was quick to credit the play of Imbler in that contest, but noted his team shot poorly offensively — around 20% for the game.
Yet, the Bobcat defense, which he said the team knows will be vital this season if the Bobcats want to contend for a 1A state championship, stepped up to make key plays that pushed Union to the win.
“Thankfully, like we have in the past, we played good enough defense to squeak out the win. Imbler kept clawing back,” Miller said. “That (Dec. 15) win set the pace for the rest of the weekend, (and got the) proverbial monkey of the back.”
What followed was a 51-16 win over Enterprise Dec. 16 and a 46-33 win over Cove Dec. 17 in the championship game of the Bobcats’ home Christmas tournament.
The defense has been strong early, and already is among the best in 1A, allowing just a shade over 34 points per game. Only two teams have scored more than 40 points on the Bobcats, and the defense has been on point in wins over Burns (6-2 overall, No. 7 OSAA ranking in 3A) and Heppner (7-2, No. 5 in 2A) among other opponents.
The offense is still getting fine-tuned, but once the kinks are worked out, Miller is optimistic about what the team will be capable of.
“I think if I had to sum it up, our defense is ahead of our offense at this point,” he said. “We’re becoming a pretty lethal team defensively. It’s just a matter of time before we hit our stride offensively.”
The team got a sense of what kind of season could lie ahead this season during summer ball, when it beat Crane, the defending 1A state champs, with all five starters on this year’s roster — one that is currently 8-0.
“We beat them 53-49, and at that moment the boys knew” something special was brewing, Miller said.
The two aforementioned early-season wins over Heppner and Burns in a four-day stretch further validated that reality.
On Dec. 6, the Bobcats rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the Mustangs in Heppner, 42-35. Then on Dec. 9, Union had another huge second half, turning what was a tie against Burns through 16 minutes into a 58-41 victory.
“Those two wins, it just gave them huge confidence,” he said, saying the team has the belief that “we can play with anybody right now.”
The lynchpin for the Bobcats so far has been their man-to-man defense. Miller’s squad has athletic guards who can lock down the perimeter, and a stout interior defense led by 6-foot-4 Tee Ledbetter.
But it’s more than the athleticism that makes Union tough on defense, Miller says.
“I think the key is our boys are just naturally tenacious,” he said. “They’re obviously athletic, but to be a good defender, you’re going to need to have that mentality that you're not going to back down. Our guards are quick, they're strong, they understand how to work through screens. And then you go inside and have Tee who is a great shot blocker, Morgan Johnson is stronger and as a team we have emphasized rebounding. We’ve done better rebounding this year than we have done since I’ve been around.”
Like against Imbler, the win in Heppner was a clear example of the defense making a difference. In that game, the offense struggled, but the defense was in lockdown mode after the break.
“We didn’t shoot well in Heppner. To win in Heppner is hard anyways,” Miller said. “Our boys buckled down in the second half. I think we only allowed 11, 12 points in the second half.”
Miller said the team hasn’t shied away from talking about the need for a stout defense if it wants to be in the title mix in March, and that is the focus.
“You have to have an exceptional defense to win a championship, and that is what we grind on,” he said. “To win a title, you’re going to have to be one of the best defensive teams in the state.”
There have been moments of brilliance on offense for Union, and Miller did attribute some of the slower start on offense to the fact the Bobcats have played strong defensive teams.
But Miller noted that one of the benefits Union has on offense is a variety of talent, with players who can score inside or outside, and that the team has been successful so far in finding and exploiting advantages during the course of a game.
“We can go into each matchup and explore where our advantage is going to be, and then we exploit it, (whether) in our sets or our continuous offense,” he said.
Spotting those advantages often is seen from the bench, though Miller pointed out the athletes on the floor are quick to spot them when they arise, as well.
“They see things as quickly as we do most times,” Miller said.
Ledbetter is one player who is a headache for most teams, one who Miller called a “nightmare” for opponents, but he is far from the only offensive asset. Miller noted in Chase Koshinsky, he has a 6-foot-3 athlete who can shoot from outside but who is developing at attacking the basket. Bo Ledbetter is a senior leader who can impact a game whether scoring or not. Evan Cloutier, Trae Frank and KJ Klebaum are impactful from the guard position, and Johnson has an added presence inside.
“We have that really strong first seven, but we can go eight, nine (deep) at any time, and those guys have been getting more and more time,” he said, with those two additional rotation players being Jon Morton and Kaeson Pence, the Bobcats’ other two seniors.
While the 7-0 start and the current No. 2 ranking in the 1A level are encouraging, and the Bobcats are posting impressive defensive numbers and developing more on offense, Miller conveyed that the team is not taking anything for granted and is staying hungry and humble.
An example of this is that he believes the road to the Old Oregon League titles goes through Nixyaawii, last year’s district tournament champion.
“We believe we can beat them and we have the talent, but our mentality is we’re not entitled to anything,” he said. “It is theirs until we go take it.”
Even with the fast start, Miller isn’t taking a playoff berth for granted. But should they get there, he is confident that Union has all the pieces to be a tough out.
After all, the defense is there — he knows that much. All that’s left is for the offense to keep meshing — and there are glimmers of that happening already.
“We obviously believe once we enter that tournament of 32, if we make it there, we are a very dangerous team,” he said.
