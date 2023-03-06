Union's Tee Ledbetter, left, battles for a rebound with Chris Windsor of Open Door Christian Academy during a quarterfinal game in the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament Thursday evening, March 2, 2023, at Baker High School. Open Door won 59-55 in overtime.
BAKER CITY — As the OSAA 1A basketball tournament concluded action on Saturday, March 4, coaches gathered to place their votes for the all-tournament team. After the votes were counted, Union's Tee Ledbetter found his name on the second team honors.
Playing on the 11th seeded Bobcats, Ledbetter opened his play in Baker City scoring 32 points in a loss to Open Door Christian on March 2. Going 13-for-22 shooting from the field, the junior added 10 rebounds and two steals for the game.
Taking the court the following day against the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles, Ledbetter added 14 points to his tournament total, while adding 11 rebounds, playing the entire game without a break.
The Bobcats were knocked out of the consolation bracket by Nixwaayii in a 61-56 loss.
Ledbetter was the lone representative of the Old Oregon League named to the all-tournament roster.
