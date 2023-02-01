ARLINGTON — The Union boys basketball team has now won five straight games, picking up a victory on the road in Arlington in a nonleague contest, 66-44, over Ione/Arlington on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
“The boys played outstanding on the road,” said Union head coach Odin Miller. “They came out with great energy, which is hard to do after a long road trip.”
The Bobcat defense held Ione/Arlington to only 14 points in the first half while putting 40 points on the board.
“We dealt with Ione/Arlington’s big guys very effectively and we showed great physicality against their 6’7 and 6’9 guys,” Miller said. “The first three quarters and establishing a 32-point lead going into the fourth was some fun basketball to see. I’m really proud of our guys.”
Tee Ledbetter led all scorers in the game with 24 points. Bo Ledbetter added 15 points and Chase Koshinsky put in 13 points.
Union (19-2 overall, 6-1 1A Old Oregon League) returns home on Feb. 3 with a much anticipated game against Nixyaawii (18-2 overall, 7-0 1A Old Oregon League). The 7:30 p.m. game is a rematch of a Jan. 14 contest where the Golden Eagles took a 77-50 victory. Nixyaawii is currently ranked fifth in the state polls, while Union holds down the seventh slot.
The matchup also holds league implications as Nixyaawii leads the Old Oregon League with the Bobcats sitting second.
