IMBLER — It’s a fresh new start for the Imbler Panthers.
Coming off a 1-6 spring season, the Imbler boys basketball team is banking on its two seniors to lead a very young group in the 2021-22 season. With a large group of inexperienced players, the ceiling is high for the potential of this year’s team.
“We’ve got work to do. We’re going to go through the bumps and bruises that I think any young team goes through,” Imbler head coach Tony Haddock said.
The Panthers come into the season with two seniors, one junior and 16 underclassmen. Haddock emphasized the importance of his two seniors — Carter Crook and Nate Bingaman — as many new names and faces work to merge into a cohesive unit.
“I’m going to lean on them quite a bit,” Haddock said. “Bingaman is chomping at the bit to get going, and Carter Crook is coming off a real good football season and will give us good leadership.”
Another key element for Imbler will be 6-foot-3-inch sophomore Justin Frost, the team’s tallest player.
“He’s a big kid and he’s learning. He’s got some obvious size that we’ll be looking to use,” Haddock said. “The best thing about Justin is as he’s gotten older, his athleticism has caught up with his growth spurt. He’s got pretty good feet for a bigger guy.”
Frost is one of the many underclassmen on the Imbler roster who will be looking to carve out a big role with the team. Haddock emphasized the importance of protecting the paint in high school basketball, noting that Frost will be crucial in the team’s efforts.
“We’re going to lean on him quite a bit in the middle,” Haddock said. “He’s going to have to do some back-to-the-basket scoring, rebound and defend everybody’s big. He’s going to have to be physical and not back down. He’s certainly our main source of size.”
Imbler gets off to a fast start this season, facing off with 2A schools Union and Stanfield. The Panthers will compete at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament at Powder Valley High School and the Union Bobcat Classic before their league play begins in January.
“It’ll be good for them. They’ll struggle early on, but individually I think they’ll all find things to work on,” Haddock said. “The goal is to collectively make it work.”
The coach noted that a return to a more normal routine after last year’s pandemic-modified season will help the Panthers. They had less time to acclimate to one another’s skill sets and grow as a team, which Haddock said is crucial during a long basketball season. Coming off a tough spring season, Imbler is hoping its young group can learn from its seniors and turn heads in the Old Oregon League.
“They have the potential to do a lot of really good things,” Haddock said. “We’re going to have to fight through the bumps and bruises of being young. They’re going to have to learn to play together as a unit.”
