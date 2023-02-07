HILLSBORO — While their female teammates were making history at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 tournament, the La Grande boys wrestling team was busy in Hillsboro, taking third-place at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Leading the scoring for La Grande was a second-place showing by Kai Carson wrestling in the 126-pound division. Carson had a win by pin combined with two wins by decisions before falling to Newberg’s Gavin Rangel in the championship match in a 6-4 decision.
Also picking up a runner-up finish was Ridge Kehr wrestling at 152 pounds. Kehr won his first two matches by pin and in his third match took a 6-0 victory. In the final, Kehr suffered a 8-2 loss by decision to Newberg’s Trae Frederick.
The Tigers also picked up points after Jarett Armstrong, wrestling at 195 pounds, placed third. Armstrong pinned his first two opponents and then fell in the semifinal to Newberg’s Hudson Davis by pin. Wrestling in the consolation bracket, Armstrong pinned Mountain View’s Angel Valenzuela and took third in the division with a 7-0 decision over Hillsboro’s Matthew Baker.
La Grande also scored points on finishes by Mason Wolcott (sixth place, 120 pounds), Tommy Belding (fifth place, 132 pounds), Joshua Collins (fifth place, 138 pounds) and Cole Shafer (fifth place, 170 pounds).
