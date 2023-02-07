HILLSBORO — While their female teammates were making history at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 tournament, the La Grande boys wrestling team was busy in Hillsboro, taking third-place at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Leading the scoring for La Grande was a second-place showing by Kai Carson wrestling in the 126-pound division. Carson had a win by pin combined with two wins by decisions before falling to Newberg’s Gavin Rangel in the championship match in a 6-4 decision.

