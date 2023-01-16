REDMOND — The La Grande wrestling team outpointed Crook County, 47-22, in the finals of the 4A Oregon Classic Duels on Saturday, Jan. 14, in Redmond. The finals wrapped up two days of action that saw the Tigers win six straight duels for the tournament.

La Grande started the tournament with a stunning 81-0 win over Estacada. Bragen Anderson, Bobby Gulzow, Mason Wolcott, Kai Carson, Tommy Belding, Joshua Collins, Preston Westenskow, Ridge Kehr, Dominick Carratello, Eili Bisenius, Cole Shafer, Jarett Armstrong, Kenai Huff and Bekham Hibbert all took victories in the matchup.

