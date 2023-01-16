REDMOND — The La Grande wrestling team outpointed Crook County, 47-22, in the finals of the 4A Oregon Classic Duels on Saturday, Jan. 14, in Redmond. The finals wrapped up two days of action that saw the Tigers win six straight duels for the tournament.
La Grande started the tournament with a stunning 81-0 win over Estacada. Bragen Anderson, Bobby Gulzow, Mason Wolcott, Kai Carson, Tommy Belding, Joshua Collins, Preston Westenskow, Ridge Kehr, Dominick Carratello, Eili Bisenius, Cole Shafer, Jarett Armstrong, Kenai Huff and Bekham Hibbert all took victories in the matchup.
The point differential was not as great but La Grande handled Philomath in round two, 63-10. Winners for the Tigers included Gulzow, Wolcott, Carson, Belding, Collins, Brysen Penazola, Westenskow, Kehr, Shafer, Armstrong and Huff.
La Grande wrapped up Jan. 13 action with a 69-12 victory over Marshfield. The Tigers saw Wolcott, Carson, Belding, Collins, Penaloza, Kehr, Carratello, Bisenius, Jared Issacson, Armstrong, Hibbert and Huff take wins.
La Grande started Jan. 14 with a quarterfinal win over Mazama, 69-12. The Tigers used wins by Anderson, Wolcott, Carson, Landon Perry, Collins, Penazola, Kehr, Bisenius, Carratello, Shafer, Armstrong and Huff for the 69 points.
In the semifinals, the Tigers downed Tillamook 51-19 using victories by Wolcott, Carson, Belding, Collins, Penazola, Kehr, Shafer, Armstrong, Huff and Hibbert.
The battle for the championship was the closest competition of the two days for La Grande with Carson, Belding, Collins, Penazola, Carratello, Bisenius, Shafer, Armstrong and Huff taking the victories to propel the Tigers to the title.
