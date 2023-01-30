RUPERT, Idaho — The La Grande wrestling team had a long bus ride on Friday, Jan. 27, taking part in the Red Halverson Invitational located at Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho. The Tigers were the lone representative of Oregon among the 35 schools in attendance.
La Grande finished the Idaho tournament in third with a team score of 171.5 points. Only host Minico (242.5 points) and Nampa (230 points) put up more points.
The bulk of the La Grande points came from a number of second-place showings led by Bragen Anderson at 98 pounds. While Oregon divisions start at 106 pounds, Idaho wrestling begins at 98 pounds. Anderson advanced to the championship round with a bye, a win by pin, a victory by decision followed by a major decision win. In the finals, Anderson suffered a major decision loss to Highland’s Sawyer Anderson, 16-8.
At 126 pounds, Kai Carson’s advancement to the championship was less complicated. Carson won his initial three matches by pin. Facing Bishop Kelly’s Mattew Martino for the title, Carson was defeated by major decision, 16-4.
Joshua Collins, wrestling at 138 pounds, had a long day of wrestling. His first four matches went the full three rounds, all victories. Like Carson, Collins faced a Bishop Kelly wrestler in the final, falling in a close 10-8 decision to Manuel Valdez.
La Grande also picked up team points with Colton Livingston (fifth place at 113 pounds), Tommy Belding (fourth place at 132 pounds), Ridge Kehr (sixth place at 152 pounds), Cole Shafer (fifth place at 170 pounds) and Jarett Armstrong (fifth place at 195 pounds).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.