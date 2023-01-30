RUPERT, Idaho — The La Grande wrestling team had a long bus ride on Friday, Jan. 27, taking part in the Red Halverson Invitational located at Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho. The Tigers were the lone representative of Oregon among the 35 schools in attendance.

La Grande finished the Idaho tournament in third with a team score of 171.5 points. Only host Minico (242.5 points) and Nampa (230 points) put up more points.

