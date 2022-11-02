LA GRANDE — All season long, the La Grande girls cross-country team has been among the teams talked about as a contender for the 4A state championship.
The discussion will be settled Saturday, Nov. 5, as the Tigers take to the course at Lane Community College in Eugene to battle for that top spot.
With defending state champion Emily Tubbs leading the way and all the runners back from last year’s fourth-place team, the Tigers have been expected to be in the title mix, especially with three of the classifications top 10 runners, and four in the top 25.
And like a year ago, where La Grande places could come down to the No. 5 runner. It’s not a fact head coach Alma Crow has shied away from, telling her possible No. 5 runners — which on Nov. 5 likely will be either Karli Kretschmer or Faith Calhoun — that where they place has just as much importance as the top runners on the team.
“They know we are counting on them. This is what I tell them,” Crow said. “That has always been the case for us, I don’t ever remember a year that my fifth or sixth wasn’t a deciding factor.”
Crow said in order to keep them from feeling added pressure, the approach has been to talk to runners all season about the importance of each role in placing, and not to just spring it on them late in the year.
“We don’t do it (just) before a big meet. We do it from the first meet,” she said. “We talk about ‘We are going to state, this is what it’s going to take.’ They have heard this the whole entire season.”
Tubbs has seen her two-year winning streak that began her sophomore year continue, and Crow believes it will take a Herculean effort for another runner to dethrone the defending champ.
“She’s a tiger. She truly is, and not just because our mascot is a Tiger,” Crow said. “She goes for it, she will feel out the first mile or so, and then it’s done. You can see it when she is racing, she is tremendous. I feel she is still a very strong contender.”
On paper, Philomath and La Grande look to be the favorites, and the title could come down to just a couple placings. A hypothetical meet on athlete.net shows the teams just six points apart.
“We’re so close. It’s crazy,” Crow said. “Anything really can happen.”
The LHS boys, meanwhile, enter state off what Crow said was not a great race for the team at district, and said the runners need to show an ability to push their boundaries when tired.
“They have to go and race. They have to be willing to hurt. If they are willing to hurt, I feel they can place top seven,” she said. “...We need to be ready to race and ready to go.”
Two runners on the team she expects will step up are Caleb Murie, who is coming off a third-place finish at district, and Landon Perry, who was fifth. Crow believes they will meet the pressure that comes with running at state.
Those two are ready for that,” she said. “I will be surprised if they don’t PR.”
Bobcats ready to run, too
The Union/Cove boys, meanwhile, are gearing up for what they expect will be a tight race for the 2A/1A title, and the Bobcats are all business getting ready for the Nov. 5 championship run.
“We need to keep doing the things that we’re doing,” head coach Steve Sheehy said. “We have really good leadership on this team. I expect that (the way) we treat this week, this is another week of training for us and another week of business. We were kind of looking at the district meet as a qualifying round. We have a focus as ‘we’re not done yet.’ ”
Union/Cove had four runners in the top 10 at district, including district champion Taylor Fox and third-place finisher Eli Williams, and those same four — Fox, Williams, Nathaniel O’Reilly and William Mallory — are currently all placed in the top 20 in the state at the 2A/1A ranks.
“I think we stack up really well against the other teams that are in the mix. There's a bunch of good teams out there, and some are from our district,” Sheehy said.
He noted Bandon and Knappa among the teams Union/Cove will be vying for the state title with, but noted, too, that Heppner and Stanfield are teams that could make noise.
“I think we have a chance to win, and that is all you can hope for,” the coach said. “You try to go into it with the attitude of just having a chance. You have to have that attitude about it.”
He added the top contenders will be ready, and said of Union/Cove, “We gotta be ready, too.”
On the girls side, the Bobcats will be in the trophy hunt in the 3A/2A/1A ranks coming off a second-place finish at district, and enters a state meet that Sheehy said is loaded with teams who could take it all.
“The girls’ side of things is going to be an absolute bloodbath, probably the most competitive state meet I remember,” he said. “Whoever wins it next week is going to have to earn it.”
Sheehy believes the top team in the state may well be one from the Bobcats’ district — freshmen-heavy Wallowa Valley.
“But I think there are enough good teams out there, like Siulsaw, they are the defending 4A champs that dropped to 3A. There’s Oregon Episcopal (too).”
Even from District 3 is a bevy of talented teams. Along with Union/Cove and Wallowa Valley, Burns, Sisters and Heppner all made it to state.
“There’s five schools from our district that got into the state meet,” he said.
Sheehy hopes what he said is one of the team’s strengths — its spread from No. 1 to No. 5 — is on display again, just as it was at district when the top five was just more than 75 seconds apart from No. 1 runner Josie Patton to No. 5 runner Jayda Blackburn.
“It’s like an inherent trait of this team. It does help when they’re close like that. They feed off each other. That becomes a strength of this team, that spread.”
And with all the talent there, Sheehy just wants his team to be in the mix.
“I just hope we’ll be in it,” Sheehy said. “I think anything can happen down there.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.