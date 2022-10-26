LA GRANDE — The question at the Greater Oregon League district cross-country meet in Ontario may be less about if the La Grande girls will take the district title, but how many runners can land in the top five.

The Tigers' top two, defending 4A state champion Emily Tubbs and Cecilia Villagomez, have run 1-2 in each race La Grande has taken part in this fall, and lead the Tigers as heavy favorites into the district meet Friday, Oct. 28, between La Grande, Baker, Pendleton and Ontario.

