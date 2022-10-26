LA GRANDE — The question at the Greater Oregon League district cross-country meet in Ontario may be less about if the La Grande girls will take the district title, but how many runners can land in the top five.
The Tigers' top two, defending 4A state champion Emily Tubbs and Cecilia Villagomez, have run 1-2 in each race La Grande has taken part in this fall, and lead the Tigers as heavy favorites into the district meet Friday, Oct. 28, between La Grande, Baker, Pendleton and Ontario.
Tubbs and Villagomez have been the pack leaders for the Tigers, but they are far from the only high-placing runners for a La Grande team that is deeper than a year ago. Brooke Perry, who has only run two races while splitting time between cross-country and soccer, has third-place finishes in both her races. Kiah Carlson has often been the third runner across in the other races, and has six top-10 finishes this fall. And Faith Calhoun is coming off her third top-10 finish of the fall at the Bobcat Huskies Invite Oct. 20.
An athletic.net meet simulation pegged La Grande as having four of the top five finishers and easily taking the team title over Baker.
The boys side is almost an exact opposite, with Baker projected to take the top seven spots and the LHS boys earning five top-20 finishes.
Caleb Murie has been the Tigers' top runner this fall, and is pegged as the No. 8 runner in the GOL. Teammate Landon Perry is ninth and less than 13 seconds behind Murie. Chaz Howard, Josef Simonis and Thomas Conklin round out La Grande's top five.
Only two boys and two girls teams from the GOL are guaranteed a spot to the state cross-country meet next weekend in Eugene.
At the 3A boys level, three teams — Wallowa Valley, Burns and Sisters — are expected to be the primary contenders for just two automatic berths to state from District 3. Burns has five runners in the top 13, while Enterprise has five in the top 17, led by Jonah Lyman, who is ranked fifth in the district. Jett Leavitt and Andrew Hurley are both ranked in the top 10, as well, for the Outlaws.
But head coach Dan Moody last week said he believes Sisters is the team to beat despite the rankings in the district.
For the 2A/1A boys, Union/Cove is the on-paper favorite in District 3 with eight runners in the top 20, with senior Taylor Fox and junior Eli Williams leading the way in the top 20. No other team in the district, aside from Heppner, has more than five runners in the top 25.
Nathaniel O'Reilly, William Mallory and Caleb Later round out the top-15 runners for the Bobcats.
And in 3A/2A/1A District 3, Burns, Wallowa Valley, Union/Cove and Heppner will be the leaders contending for three automatic berths to state.
Union/Cove has an advantage in that its top five runners all have a personal best, run in the Bugtown Invite in Caldwell on Oct. 13, run within a spread of 34 seconds. Josie Patton, who has shaved more than five minutes off her time this season, moved to the front of the pack for the Bobcats and just outside the top 10 in the district.
Burns does lead in having five runners in the top 20 in the district, and three in the top 10. Wallowa Valley, meanwhile, has a top-five runner in freshman Owyhee Harguess, three additional runners bunched together from 12th to 14th, and two more runners in the top 25.
The 3A/2A/1A races take place at the Pendleton Community Park, while the races in Ontario are at Treasure Valley Community College.
