La Grande’s Emily Tubbs, left, Brooke Perry and Cecilia Villagomez react after learning La Grande won the 4A team title at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The La Grande girls cross-country team celebrate as they are awarded their trophy after winning the 4A Girls 5,000 meters at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
La Grande’s Cecilia Villagomez, left, Emily Tubbs and Brooke Perry compete in the 4A girls 5,000 meters at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The La Grande girls cross-country team cheers as they are awarded their trophy after winning the 4A Girls 5,000 meters at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
La Grande’s Emily Tubbs, left, Brooke Perry and Cecilia Villagomez react after learning La Grande won the 4A team title at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard
The La Grande girls cross-country team celebrate as they are awarded their trophy after winning the 4A Girls 5,000 meters at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard
La Grande’s Cecilia Villagomez, left, Emily Tubbs and Brooke Perry compete in the 4A girls 5,000 meters at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard
La Grande’s Cecilia Villagomez sprints toward the finish line of the 4A girls 5,000 meters at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard
The La Grande girls cross-country team cheers as they are awarded their trophy after winning the 4A Girls 5,000 meters at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
EUGENE — Cecilia Villagomez got off the podium with her teammates Emily Tubbs and Brooke Perry after receiving individual awards for placing second, third, and fourth, respectively, at the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 4A girls cross-country championship race Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
While she knew the team’s chances of winning a title were high, she said it was in that moment that she saw the scoreboard and the dream became reality.
“We finally got off the podium, I glanced over and I saw that La Grande came in first,” she said. “We got excited.”
It was a championship years in the making in some regards. La Grande has been close to climbing to the top of the girls cross-country podium in recent years, highlighted by a second-place finish by a mere five points in 2016. The team placed fourth a year ago.
It also was years in the making in that head coach Alma Crow noted two of the runners — Villagomez and Kiah Carlson — were part of the first team when Crow started the middle school program a few years ago.
Having them be on the team added to the moment for Crow.
“To see them being part of the first state championship is really sweet,” she said.
Villagomez pointed to that longstanding runner-coach relationship as important.
“It’s been nice having the same coach for a while, and having such a strong connection with the coach. I can trust in her kind of because of how long I had her,” she said. “She knows us really well because of how much she has been working with us.”
It is also a win that, for La Grande, is historic. Not only is the championship the first ever team title in the school in cross-country, but it is also just the third for a girls program at LHS, following the softball team’s back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.
“Just knowing that makes me feel really proud of myself and my team,” Villagomez said.
All the pieces seemed to come together at the right time. Back were all five runners from last year’s fourth-place team — Villagomez, Tubbs, Carlson, Faith Calhoun and Anne Sweet. Adding an infusion of athletes who, interestingly, also double up and play on the soccer pitch in Perry and Karli Kretschmer, was crucial. Perry surged to the top end of the pack and put herself in the top three on the team — and top four in the state — while Kretschmer filled a key role in being that fifth runner across the line for La Grande to help seal the deal.
And with the top six runners all on pace to return next year, and more coming up through the ranks, there could be more teams in the near future that, like Villagomez and the 2022 team, step off the podium with a distinction all aim for, but few attain — state champions.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.