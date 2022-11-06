EUGENE — Cecilia Villagomez got off the podium with her teammates Emily Tubbs and Brooke Perry after receiving individual awards for placing second, third, and fourth, respectively, at the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 4A girls cross-country championship race Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lane Community College in Eugene.

While she knew the team’s chances of winning a title were high, she said it was in that moment that she saw the scoreboard and the dream became reality.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.