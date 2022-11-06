EUGENE — The La Grande girls cross-country team got the same level of top-end domination at the 4A state championships as it did a year ago.
And this year, the Tigers got the needed finishing touch from their No. 5 runner to secure the first cross-country championship in program history.
“It still feels kind of unreal,” Cecilia Villagomez said a day after the championship race. “I’m really proud of our team. It was really exciting.”
La Grande placed three finishers in the top four and four in the top 15, led by Villagomez’s second-place finish, to win the 4A girls title Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
“They really came today and they raced strong,” head coach Alma Crow said. “They had to in order for us to be state champions, and I think they knew that.”
Villagomez (19:13.8), Emily Tubbs (19:35.9) and Brooke Perry (19:38.1) paved the way for the Tigers with a 2-3-4 finish to set the tone for the day, while Kiah Carlson (20:37.7) followed in 15th place. The fifth La Grande runner, Karli Kretschmer, crossed the finish line in 53rd place. Crow said earlier in the week it would be important for La Grande to get a solid finish from its fifth-place runner, and the Tigers got just that from the freshman, who completed the course in 22:33.0.
“Karli Kretschmer really came through for us today,” Crow said. “She ran fast, she had a huge PR and that was so important for us. It was one of those things where every point counted — every person at state (counted).”
Faith Calhoun, the sixth runner for La Grande, was 57th in 22:55.0, and Anne Sweet rounded out the Tigers in 89th in 25:04.0.
Tubbs, the defending state champion who had won 15 races in a row, was neck-and-neck with Phoenix’s Kyla Potratz, the eventual state champion, for the first two miles before slipping to third.
“I think mentally when the girl made her move, instead of her going, she didn’t,” Crow said of Tubbs. “But I feel that she did what she could today with what she had.”
Even with that, Crow said the team championship was more important, and the way the top runners fed off each other was key, the coach noted.
“Brooke, Cecilia, and Emily worked together, then they started spreading apart,” Crow said. “We have to be competitive, even with ourselves. Today, they showed they are very competitive. Today it was a little bit different. It means a lot for us as coaches. We plan all our training for the race, and we plan it according to when we’re going to have meets. It means a lot for us as coaches that their training shows (like this).”
Villagomez commented that it almost felt like a level of protection with the trio running close together.
“I really liked it, honestly. It felt really nice running knowing my teammates were next to me,” she said. “I usually get really anxious during my races. …It was really nice. I felt really safe and really good with my team next to me.”
The state title is the third for a girls sports program at LHS, alongside back-to-back state championships by the softball team in 2018 and 2019.
“Just knowing that makes me feel really proud of myself and my team, being able to prove we are strong,” Villagomez said. “We worked really hard for it.”
It also ends a run of close calls by the LHS girls program, including when it took fourth a year ago and, in 2016, was second by just five points.
“These girls are one of the most hardy groups of girls I’ve had in the 11 years I’ve been coaching. What’s important is the middle school program,” Crow said, noting specifically Villagomez and Carlson. “They were the first girls I’ve had that were part of that program (when it started). To see them being part of the first state championship is really sweet.”
Saturday, La Grande finished with 62 points as a team, well in front of runner-up Philomath, which had 84 points. Crook County (139 points) was a distant third.
LHS boys place 11th
The La Grande boys had two finishers in the top 25, at 21st and 22nd, respectively, and finished with 246 points for an 11th-place finish.
Senior Caleb Murie wrapped up his high school cross-country career in 21st with a time of 17:43.8, one spot ahead of Landon Perry, who finished in 17:47.2.
“Everybody ran the best that they could. Caleb and Landon Perry, they ran their hearts out,” Crow said. “Mentally, they were a little bit more prepared. Many of the seniors, this was their first year running at state. I told them at the beginning, ‘This is it. Make it count. We’re here to compete.’ They did. Some of my seniors PR’d. … Overall, can’t be disappointed.”
La Grande’s next scoring runner was Josef Simonis, with the freshman coming in 71st in 18:48.6. Spencer Hanna followed in 80th in 19:17.0, just ahead of No. 5 runner Thomas Conklin in 82nd in 19:27.1. Rounding out La Grande’s runners were Chaz Howard (19:48.1) and Dallin Perry (19:56.6) in 88th and 89th, respectively.
The Dalles edged Philomath by three points, 57-60, to win the boys title.
