LA GRANDE — Fans who have watched cross-country races involving the La Grande girls have likely noticed a theme: Emily Tubbs finishing the race in first.
That’s because with the exception of three races during her freshman year, the top spot has been taken by the junior.
The defending Class 4A state champion and leader of a tough La Grande pack is off to yet another strong start in 2022, winning all five of her races. In the process, she has continued a streak that started at the beginning of her sophomore year, a stretch that now has reached 13 straight races.
Tubbs admits she feels the added pressure to maintain the high level of performance, but to this point, it seems there is little that can slow her down, and even fewer runners who can keep up with her.
“She’s a tremendous runner. She works extremely hard. She’s extremely talented,” LHS head cross-country coach Alma Crow said. “Some runners have the talent or have the work ethic, she has both of them. That is what makes her so special — she’s a go-getter. She’s not afraid to push her limits.”
For Tubbs, one of the keys to success has been setting goals each year.
“They’re usually goals for the entire season. My freshman year goal was to break 20 (minutes), and my state race that year, I got like 19:55 (actual time was 19:50.1). My goal the next year was to beat that time.”
She beat that time, then repeated the feat several times, capping out at the time of 18:44.4 she ran at last fall’s district title meet.
“Now this year I’m trying to get back to where my times were to see if I can go from there. My next goal is probably 18:45,” she said.
Tubbs’ journey to the front of the pack is unique in that she never took up running until her freshman year, and said neither of her parents were runners in school. She was a volleyball player in middle school, but upon entering high school she spoke with a fellow athlete about joining cross-country.
“I said, ‘maybe I can try this out with you, we’ll see how it goes,’ ” she said, “and I ended up really liking it.”
Perhaps unsurprisingly, she won her first race as a freshman.
“I thought some stroke of luck happened,” she said.
As it turned out, it was far from luck. She won two more races, took second twice and wrapped her first season with a nine-place finish at state. It was about three races in that Tubbs began to realize she had a knack for the sport.
Tubbs took it to another level her sophomore year, not only winning each race, but winning most of them in convincing fashion. In six of her eight sophomore-year races, she won by at least 20 seconds. Five of those were by 30 seconds or more, capped off with a win by 90 seconds in the district championship race.
It carried over to the state championship race, where she pulled away for a roughly 14-second victory to claim the La Grande girls’ first individual title since Mariel Ettinger in 1998, and just the second ever.
“I was able to pull away on those hills, and I think that is what helped me win that race,” she said.
Crow said the determination Tubbs runs with is what sets her apart, and is what allows her to be so tough to beat.
“For the most part, she has always had that kind of determination. I think it is just in her,” Crow said. “It was very docile before, but now it is like a raging tiger when (she) goes out there. She is out to win. She is not out there to just run a race. She is very competitive, even to her teammates.”
Interestingly, the only runners who have been able to stay close to her the last two years have been her own teammates. In a race last season, Kiah Carlson finished second behind Tubbs by fewer than four seconds, and at last week’s Baker Invitational, Cecilia Villagomez was just five seconds behind the junior.
That in-team competition is paying major dividends for the Tigers, too.
“We push each other a lot, and I think that really helps us,” Tubbs said. “We’re all competing to try to get ahead of the other person. (It’s) more than the competition at our meets, it’s competition with each other. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and try to judge off that.”
Crow commended her runners for the work they put in on their own time during the summer, which this fall has allowed her to push the runners with more college-level workouts.
“I can just focus on things (like) building their threshold, building their twitch muscles,” Crow said. “That’s usually college kids (who) are at this level. These girls are at a different level because they did those things during the summer. It’s really nice. I tell them that.”
Led by Tubbs’ state championship, La Grande put four runners in the top 25 and finished fourth in the state a year ago.
This fall, with all those runners back and infused by the addition of several strong freshmen, the sky’s the limit for the Tigers.
“I think our team is definitely a lot stronger than it was last year, and I think we have a really good chance of making it (and) taking first at state even,” Tubbs said.
And if they do so, there is a good chance the Tigers’ standout junior will be leading the pack. Crow has watched enough to know that for anyone to take a top spot from Tubbs, it will require the race of a lifetime.
“I’m so proud of her and how far she has come,” Crow said. “I can’t wait to see what she will do at state. Regardless of what she comes out, I just know that whoever is going to beat her is going to have to do the work.”
That is, if anyone can.
