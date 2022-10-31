PENDLETON — The Union/Cove boys cross-country team got personal bests from all its scoring runners and coasted to victory with four top-10 finishes and 32 points Friday, Oct. 28, at the 2A/1A Special District 3 meet in Pendleton.

Taylor Fox, one of three Bobcat runners to break 17 minutes, turned on the jets late to take the top spot in 16 minutes even, finishing in the front of a pack of what Union/Cove head coach Steve Sheehy called five good runners, one of which was teammate Eli Williams, who ended up taking third with a PR of 16:05.2.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.