PENDLETON — The Union/Cove boys cross-country team got personal bests from all its scoring runners and coasted to victory with four top-10 finishes and 32 points Friday, Oct. 28, at the 2A/1A Special District 3 meet in Pendleton.
Taylor Fox, one of three Bobcat runners to break 17 minutes, turned on the jets late to take the top spot in 16 minutes even, finishing in the front of a pack of what Union/Cove head coach Steve Sheehy called five good runners, one of which was teammate Eli Williams, who ended up taking third with a PR of 16:05.2.
“Taylor ran a great race. Just kind of lurking in the back until about 400 meters to go. There was a group of five guys that were all together,” Sheehy said, speaking of Fox, Williams, Heppner runners Grady Greenwood and Trevor Nichols and Alex McIntyre of Weston-McEwen. “Those are five really quality guys. That was one of the best races for the individual title that I’ve seen. Five good guys going at it.”
Nathaniel O’Reilly timed in at seventh with a personal best of 16:53.2, and William Mallory added a top-10 finish with a time of 17:28.4, also a PR.
Rounding out the Bobcats’ top five was Caleb Later in 14th with a PR of 18:04.1.
“I was really really happy with how they did,” Sheehy said.
The personal bests were also abundant on the girls side, as the top five Union/Cove runners set PRs in helping the Bobcats to 77 points and a second-place finish in the 3A/2A/1A District 3 meet. Wallowa Valley was the district champion with 54 points.
Josie Patton, a volleyball player turned cross-country runner, led the way for the Bobcats with an eighth-place finish in a time of 20:04.9, a mark that Sheehy said put Patton in the top 10 all time at Union/Cove — an impressive feat for the first-year runner.
“When you’re new to running, a lot of times you go through all these injuries. The first part of the year, she was injured. She was still learning how to run,” Sheehy said. “She’s really just now getting it all figured out. She ran the eighth-fastest time in our program’s history…Josie Patton is a talent, and just getting going. She had no idea how good she could be.”
Finishing less than a second apart, in 14th and 15th were Kaci Baxter in 20:33.0 and Taylor Weisharr in 20:33.9. Hailey Davis was two spots later in 17th in 21:01.0, and Jayda Blackburn rounded out the top five in 21:22.7, placing 24th overall.
The performance continued a theme for Union/Cove of the girls running in a tight pack. The Bobcats’ top five finished with a spread from first to fifth of just 1:17.8.
“The strength is the ability to be right there in a pack,” Sheehy said. “That makes this girls team a dangerous team. I was really happy with their district performance. As a team, that was their best performance of the year.”
Up next is the state cross-country meet Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
La Grande girls place first, boys second at district
The La Grande girls cross-country team continued its dominance on the course, landing the top three finishers and four of the top five to run away with the Greater Oregon League championship Friday, Oct. 28, in Ontario.
With a top three of Emily Tubbs, Brooke Perry and Cecilia Villagomez, the Tigers scored 21 points to ease past second-place Baker for the title.
Tubbs ran her winning streak to 15 consecutive races with a time of 19:08.74. Perry, in just her third race of the season, set a personal best by close to 50 seconds with a time of 19:43.63. Her top placing of the season ended a streak of Tubbs and Villagomez finishing 1-2 in each race of the season.
Villagomez was in third with a time of 19:53.24. Kiah Carlson came in fourth on the team, and fifth overall, nearly a minute later in a time of 20:52.09. Rounding out the top five was Faith Calhoun in 10th in a time of 23:07.06.
La Grande’s score of 21 points was less than half of runner-up Baker, which had 45 points.
The LHS boys had three top-10 finishes on their way to a second place finish which secured a trip to state. The Tigers scored 43 points, while Baker won with 27 points.
Caleb Murie crossed the line in third place in a time of 17:46.05, one of multiple personal bests earned by the Tigers. Landon Perry nabbed fifth in 18:10.14, also a personal record.
Josef Simonis earned a top-10 spot, taking eighth with a PR of 18:50.70. Spencer Hanna, who was running just his second 5K race of the season for La Grande, was 12th in 19:06.67, a PR by more than 40 seconds.
Rounding out La Grande’s top five was Chaz Howard, who placed 15th in 19:35.78.
Both the boys and girls teams will be at the state meet in Eugene on Nov. 5.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.