NORTH POWDER — The selections are out for the upcoming 8-man All-Star Game and Powder Valley will be well represented on the West team.
Taking the field wearing Badger helmets will be Cole Martin, Jackson Chandler, Colt Cobb, Logan Profitt, Cade Lind and Braxton Golar. Participation on the all-star team requires senior status during the past football season.
In addition to those named to the all-star team, after voting by the 1A-8 Special District 2-West coaches, the following Powder Valley players received honors for their play during the perfect 6-0 league season.
First team
Offense
Cole Martin, quarterback
Tucker Martin, running back
Colt Cobb, running back
Caleb Kearns, center
Case Lind, guard
Logan Profit, guard
Jackson Chandler, end
Lizandro Rodriguez, kicker
Second team
Lizandro Rodriguez, end
First team
Defense
Braxton Golar, defensive line
Cade Lind, defensive line
Tucker Martin, linebacker
Logan Profit, defensive end
Colt Cobb, defensive end
Cole Martin, defensive back
Jackson Chandler, defensive back
Second team
Cooper Secl, linebacker
Lizandro Rodriguez, defensive back
