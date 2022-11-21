BEND — Powder Valley entered the eight-man semifinal against Lost River unbeaten and, largely, unchallenged.
With the exception of their season-opening 40-36 win over Camas Valley, the Badgers had not won by fewer than 24 points, had not scored fewer than 40 points, and had put many opponents away in the first half.
But on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Badgers ran into Lost Rivers’s big-play offense and stout defense, and saw their hopes of a second-straight trip to the eight-man title game end.
The Raiders scored the game’s first 32 points, thanks to five touchdown passes by Chase McAuliffe, and secured their first title-game berth in 18 years with a 40-14 win over the Badgers at Caldera High School in Bend.
McAuliffe, who passed for 241 yards, threw two scores each to Connor Dunlea and Grady Dunlea and a long scoring pass to Isaac Hernandez. Three of those scores came in the second quarter, with the last one pushing the lead to 32-0.
The scoring passes went for 62, 33, 47, 62 and 26 yards. The Lost River quarterback also added a 6-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Powder Valley, likely stunned from the Raiders’ fast start, did chip into the large deficit. Cole Martin found Jackson Chandler for a 32-yard touchdown just 93 seconds before the half to make it 32-6 at the break, then went 23 yards for a rushing score to trim the margin to 32-14 late in the third quarter.
But that was all the Badgers managed on a day that they managed just 196 yards of offense and, with the exception of Martin and Chandler, were largely shut down on offense. Martin was 7-for-20 passing for 102 yards, with four of those completions going to Chandler for 88 yards. The quarterback also led the team with 61 rushing yards on 20 carries. The rest of the team managed just a combined 46 yards of offense.
Lost River (10-1 overall) will face St. Paul for the eight-man championship Nov. 26 in Cottage Grove. Powder Valley wraps its season with a record of 10-1.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.