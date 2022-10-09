IONE — This season has frequently seen games rescheduled due to a lack of officials, but the Saturday, Oct. 8, football matchup between Powder Valley and Ione/Arlington needed electricians, not guys in black and white stripes.
Originally scheduled for Oct. 7, the game was moved due to lighting problems on the Ione field making a night game impossible.
Finally meeting on Oct. 8, the Badgers dominated both sides of the line during a 44-20 victory.
Senior quarterback Cole Martin finished an early day with two rushing touchdowns, while sophomore back Tucker added an additional score for Powder Valley. Junior Lizandro Rodriguez picked up two scores, one on offense and a pick-six on an interception and run back. Cooper Secl added a receiving score also in the first quarter.
“The younger guys on the team saw a lot of playing time,” said Powder Valley coach Josh Cobb. “Orrin Cobb ran the ball hard during his time in the game.”
Cobb was also impressed with the play of freshman Mason Martin playing in his first year of football action.
“Mason had some huge saving tackles playing in the safety position,” Cobb said. “We see a great future for him and it is just amazing this is the first year he has ever played football.”
The victory keeps the Badgers with a perfect 6-0 overall record and, 4-0 Special District 2-West mark. Next up is Enterprise (4-2 overall, 2-1 district) on Oct. 14 in Powder Valley.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.