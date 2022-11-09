NORTH POWDER — It has been nearly four decades since Powder Valley and Cove have met in the state playoffs.
The two schools — separated by just 25 miles and who have been league rivals throughout the years — will renew the playoff version of the rivalry Friday, Nov. 11, when they meet in the 1A eight-man quarterfinals in North Powder.
The schools have met on an almost annual basis for decades, though didn’t this fall due to realignment of 1A Special District 2.
However, the last time the teams met in the postseason was 1985, the third consecutive year they faced off in the then-Class B semifinals. That fall, as it had the previous two years, Cove topped Powder Valley en route to the eight-man championship game. The contests were during the Leopards’ 1980s dynasty that saw them reach the title game seven years in a row, winning four and tying for a fifth.
The Badgers, who are playing their first game of this postseason after a first-round bye, are eyeing a return trip to the eight-man championship game, and head coach Josh Cobb said the team’s focus and hard work have been vital to running the table during a 9-0 regular season — one that has seen it win each game since the tight opener (a 40-36 win over Camas Valley) by at least 24 points.
“The current upperclassmen feel like they have unfinished business,” Cobb said. “They are focused, they are very dedicated to winning and getting better. They just are a really hard-working group of guys. Not only do those guys want to win, they helped build the program. They spent a lot of time helping the younger guys understand what we want to accomplish.”
Many expected a drop off from the Badgers after 2021’s runner-up team lost seven seniors. Instead, Powder Valley has reloaded. Cole Martin seamlessly stepped into the quarterback role previously manned by Reece Dixon, Tucker Martin has emerged as a solid running back, and Jackson Chandler adds a deep threat in a multifaceted offense.
“Cole Martin has been a huge standout for us,” Cobb said. “He had big shoes to fill at the quarterback spot, but he has done it.”
Cade Lind, Logan Profitt and Caleb Kerns anchor the offensive line, with Profitt, Lind and Braxton Golar serving as the main pieces on the defensive front.
Lind and Golar have been key at defensive tackle, but Cobb also noted the play of Profitt, with teams often looking for success where the 305-pound lineman is set, but failing.
“They can’t get around him. He is deceptively fast,” Cobb said. “He’s been anchoring the outside at defensive end, and in eight-man football, the edge is everything. Teams have tested him and have not had success.”
Cove, which at 6-4 has its best record since 2011, enters the quarterfinals off a thrilling 30-24 win in Enterprise Nov. 4 in the opening round, with the eventual winning score coming on a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Wyatt Burgess in the fourth quarter. It was the Leopards’ first playoff win since the 2010 1A quarterfinals (not counting a 2014 victory during the team’s two-year co-op with Union).
“The guys are very excited,” Cove head coach Levi Wiseman said. “I think this is kind of a very exciting time for coaches and the community. We’ve been seeing the work that they’ve been putting in and not getting any recognition for three, four years.”
He noted the turnaround the program has seen since the current seniors were freshmen. That fall, in 2019, the team scored just two touchdowns and lost each game by at least 40 points, with three losses coming by 80 or more.
“Three years ago, we were just getting walloped by 50, 60, 80 points,” he said. “To have this turnaround is pretty huge. The other exciting thing is it’s not just seniors.”
The seniors have indeed been key, and Cobb said senior quarterback Patrick Frisch is a player Powder Valley needs to have its eye on. But several nonseniors have stepped up for Cove — Burgess, a junior, and sophomore Nolan Needham among them.
“We’re starting four sophomores on defense. We have three sophomores on offense. That is big time confidence,” Wiseman said.
Cove’s other three seniors, David Creech, Caleb Wiggins and Jayden Cooper, also have been crucial.
“Our seniors are definitely ones that are, leadership-wise and talent-(wise), carrying a lot of roles. Early in the season we were still doing a lot of learning,” Wiseman said. “We are at a point now where the sophomores are picking it up and being significant contributors.”
Cobb said a key for the Badgers is keeping an eye on who has the ball for Cove when it runs the option, which, he noted, was a challenge when the teams met in 2021.
“Key on Frisch and make them beat us with somebody else, (and) shut down the option. When we played them last year, there were many times that from the sideline I wasn't sure who had the ball, running back or quarterback,” he said.
For the Leopards, finishing plays will be vital, Wiseman said.
“It really just comes down to finishing the blocks,” he said. They got some key players who are going to be tricky to block. It’s going to come down to ‘can we get our bodies in the right position to attach those key points.’”
The winner of the Nov. 11 contest, which kicks off at 6 p.m., meets either Adrian or Lost River in the semifinals.
