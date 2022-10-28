COVE — After sitting at home last week due to a Wallowa forfeit, the Cove football returned to the home field with a vengeance, downing an injury depleted Elgin team, 46-0, on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The final game of the season results in both teams wrapping up the year with identical 3-3 1A Special District 2-East records. The Leopards hold down a 5-4 overall record and the 12th spot in the OSAA 1A rankings while the Huskies end with a 5-3 record and the No 13 ranking.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.