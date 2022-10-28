COVE — After sitting at home last week due to a Wallowa forfeit, the Cove football returned to the home field with a vengeance, downing an injury depleted Elgin team, 46-0, on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The final game of the season results in both teams wrapping up the year with identical 3-3 1A Special District 2-East records. The Leopards hold down a 5-4 overall record and the 12th spot in the OSAA 1A rankings while the Huskies end with a 5-3 record and the No 13 ranking.
Elgin started the year with a 4-0 record, but injuries took a toll on the Huskies as Elgin fell in three of their last four games. Cove started with wins in the team’s first two games before seeing two losses. The Leopards ended the year winning three of the final five matchups.
Cove will see next year’s team take the field with only the loss of four Leopard seniors-Patrick Frisch, David Creech, Jayden Cooper and Caleb Wiggins.
Elgin will be in similar circumstances as only five Huskies will depart to graduation. Replacements for Joe Lathrop, Gabe Hasbell, Shawn Peden, Andrew Carter and Bruce Morehead will be the task for the Elgin coaching staff.
