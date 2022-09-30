UNION — Cove boosted its league record to 1-1 while the Union squad fell to a 0-2 league record after the Leopards dropped the Bobcats, 50-34, on Thursday, Sept. 29, before the Union fans.
The game proved to be one of two halves. Union dominated the first half with Cove returning in the second half to grab the victory.
“We controlled everything in the first half,” said Union coach Jesse Reed. “In the second half, the wheels just fell off.”
Reed said a combination of penalties and miscues hurt Union.
“We had a number of penalties just kill really good drives,” Reed said. “Cove also kicked three onside kicks in a row and recovered them all. You can’t give a team like Cove back the ball three times in a row.”
Reed said he was pleased with both the effort of the Bobcats and players taking new positions.
“Morgan Johnson started in the quarterback position and played well, finding his receivers and making smart plays,” said Reed. “Bo Ledbetter switched to tailback and played well for us.”
The Bobcat coach said Union now needs help from around the league for playoff contention.
“We played hard in muddy, wet conditions and I was happy with the way the line played,” he said. “I am proud of the kids and the way they are buying into the system.”
Union (2-3 overall, 0-2 1A Special District 2-East) is back before the home crowd for the third week in a row with a visit from Wallowa (0-3 overall, 0-2 league) on Friday, Oct. 7.
Cove (3-2 overall, 1-1 league), in the third game of a five-game road schedule, travels to Imbler on Friday, Oct. 7, to take on the Panthers (1-3 overall, 0-2 league).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.