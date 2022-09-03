WEISER, Idaho — The last occasion the La Grande football team saw the Weiser Wolverines on the field was Sept. 19, 2014, when the Wolverines handed the Tigers a 43-28 loss at Community Stadium.
The two teams met again on Friday, Sept. 2, this time with La Grande crossing the Idaho/Oregon border. The location was different but the end result was the same, with Weiser handing the visiting Tiger a 13-8 season-opening loss.
Even with the Tigers putting up more passing and rushing yards than the Idaho squad, four turnovers resulted in La Grande not finding the scoreboard until the final quarter.
Offensively, Logan Williams was 9-for-16 passing while also leading the running game, carrying 12 times for 79 yards. Jace Schow led the receivers with four receptions for 63 yards.
Weiser was led by former Nyssa standout Andrew Enders, a transfer to the Wolverines this season, who threw for 126 yards while ending the game 11-for-19.
La Grande ended the game with 293 yards of total offense, but the four turnovers, three of those lost to the Wolverines kept the Tigers off the board the first three quarters. La Grande also picked up six penalties in the game for 45 yards.
La Grande’s lone score of the game came at the two-minute mark when Wyatt Livingstone scored on a 13-yard run. The two-point conversion pass from Williams to Sam Tsiatsos was successful.
La Grande (0-1 overall) will be back in the Treasure Valley on Friday, Sept. 9, to face a former Greater Oregon League opponent in Ontario.
