ONTARIO — In past football seasons, the games pitting La Grande against Ontario was a 4A Greater Oregon League matchup. Even with Ontario dropping out of the 4A ranks this year, the visit from La Grande to Ontario on Friday, Sept. 9, was no less exciting, as La Grande’s Jace Schow found the end zone four times to help La Grande post a 62-30 win over Ontario.

La Grande placed the first two scores on the board to start the game. The team’s first drive of the game was capped off with a 10-yard run by Logan Williams with 6:53 seconds left in the first quarter and with 1:25 left in the quarter, Williams again punched the ball over the line for a 5-yard score. Ontario was able to post a first-quarter score as Matteo Delgado took off on a 67-yard run around the right side with 15 seconds left on the time clock.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.